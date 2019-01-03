Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Greenbrier : announces webcast of Annual Shareholders Meeting

01/03/2019 | 02:36am CET

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. [NYSE:GBX] invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its annual meeting of shareholders live over the Internet on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. PST.

The Greenbrier Companies Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.)

What:  The Greenbrier Companies' Annual Shareholders Meeting webcast
When: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. PST

Listeners can access the call from the Greenbrier website at www.gbrx.com.  To register for or access the webcast, click on the announcement shown on the home page of the Greenbrier website.  The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier—headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon—is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit.  Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of over 8,100 railcars and performs management services for 357,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.  

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-announces-webcast-of-annual-shareholders-meeting-300772198.html

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)


© PRNewswire 2019
