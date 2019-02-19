Log in
GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC

(GBX)
Greenbrier : to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2019

02/19/2019 | 06:02am EST

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) will be exhibiting at the Middle East Rail conference February 26-27, 2019 in Dubai, UAE.  Mr. James Cowan, Senior Vice President & President, Greenbrier International, will be a featured speaker at the conference and will address "Transforming Freight Networks" on February 27 at 11:40 a.m.  Greenbrier invites all visitors to Middle East Rail to join us:

Venue: Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Dubai, UAE
Greenbrier Stand: C20
Event Contact: Thomas Jackson, Vice President
Email: tom.jackson@gbrx.com; Mobile phone: 00+1 330-321-6301

Middle East Rail is the largest rail conference and expo in the Middle East, North Africa & Central Asia.  It features more than 5,500 visitors, more than 300 exhibitors, more than 600 government officials and speakers from the largest rail companies in the world.

The Greenbrier Companies Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.)

About Greenbrier
Greenbrier—headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon—is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit.  Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of over 9,600 railcars and performs management services for 358,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-to-exhibit-at-middle-east-rail-2019-300796950.html

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)


© PRNewswire 2019
