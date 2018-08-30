Greenbrier : to webcast presentation at the Cowen and Company 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

Log in
08/30/2018 | 01:40am CEST

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) will be presenting on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at the Cowen and Company 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference to be held in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Greenbrier Companies Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.)

The presentation will be webcast live, beginning at 10:55 am EDT, on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.  Listeners can access the webcast at the Greenbrier website at www.gbrx.com.  To register for or access the webcast, click on the announcement shown on the home page of the Greenbrier website.  The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier—headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon—is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the GCC. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, parts & repair business unit.  Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America.   Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of over 8,500 railcars and performs management services for 368,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.  

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-to-webcast-presentation-at-the-cowen-and-company-11th-annual-global-transportation-conference-300704563.html

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)


© PRNewswire 2018
