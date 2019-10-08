Log in
Greenbrook TMS : Announces Dates for Its Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

10/08/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS) (“Greenbrook” or the “Company”) will release its 2019 third quarter operational and financial results after market hours on November 4, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details

Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer and Erns Loubser, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on November 5, 2019 to discuss the financial results for the quarter.

Dial in Numbers:

Toll Free North America: 1-866-521-4909

Toronto: 647-427-2311

Webcast:

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit:

https://www.greenbrooktms.com/investors/events.htm

Conference Call Replay

Toll Free (North America): 1-800-585-8367

Toronto: 416-621-4642

Passcode: 3396057

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 5, 2019, until 23:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on December 5, 2019.

About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 106 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (“TMS”), an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 285,000 TMS treatments to over 8,000 patients struggling with depression.


© Business Wire 2019
