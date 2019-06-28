Log in
Greenbrook TMS Inc    GTMS

GREENBROOK TMS INC

(GTMS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenbrook TMS : Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

0
06/28/2019 | 05:11pm EDT

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS) (“Greenbrook” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (“TMS”) therapy in the United States, announced today the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular of Greenbrook dated May 24, 2019.

The total number of common shares represented by holders by proxy at the Meeting was 36,752,930, representing approximately 64.55% of Greenbrook’s outstanding common shares entitled to be voted.

Election of Directors

All of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular of Greenbrook prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed, without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

 

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Brian P. Burke

36,498,478

99.98%

8,500

0.02%

Colleen Campbell

36,506,978

100.00%

0

0.00%

Sasha Cucuz

36,501,978

99.99%

5,000

0.01%

Adrienne Graves, Ph.D.

36,504,478

99.99%

2,500

0.01%

Bill Leonard

36,500,978

99.98%

6,000

0.02%

Adele C. Oliva

36,506,978

100.00%

0

0.00%

Frank Tworecke

36,498,478

99.98%

8,500

0.02%

Elias Vamvakas

36,500,978

99.98%

6,000

0.02%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of Greenbrook and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

 

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

36,746,930

99.98%

6,000

0.02%

Amendments to the Stock Option Plan

Certain amendments to Greenbrook’s stock option plan were approved by a resolution passed by a majority of shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

 

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

36,489,778

99.95%

17,200

0.05%

Approval of Previously-Granted Stock Options

The grant of 150,000 stock options to a consultant of Greenbrook, as previously approved by Greenbrook’s board of directors, was approved, ratified and confirmed by a resolution passed by a majority of shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

 

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

35,858,778

98.22%

648,200

1.78%

About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 75 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of TMS, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 250,000 TMS treatments to over 6,500 patients struggling with depression.


© Business Wire 2019
