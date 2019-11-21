MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Irish Stock Exchange > Greencoat Renewables GRP IE00BF2NR112 GREENCOAT RENEWABLES (GRP) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 11/21 03:00:26 am 1.17 EUR -3.70% 03:06a GREENCOAT RENEWABLES : Launch of Initial Placing PU 10/30 GREENCOAT RENEWABLES : Net Asset Value and Dividend Declaration PU 10/23 GREENCOAT RENEWABLES : Crossing thresholds CO Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Greencoat Renewables : Launch of Initial Placing 0 11/21/2019 | 03:06am EST Send by mail :

21 November 2019 Greencoat Renewables PLC Launches 12 month 350 million Share Issuance Programme Launch of Initial Placing of approximately €100 million to finance continued attractive M&A opportunities Notice of EGM to Approve Share Issuance Programme 21 November 2019 | Greencoat Renewables PLC ("Greencoat Renewables" o r "the Company"), the renewable infrastructure company, invested in euro-denominated assets, is pleased to announce a 12 month Share Issuance Programme of up to 350 million New Shares in the capital of the Company in a number of tranches, to provide the Company with greater financial capacity to continue to take advantage of an active secondary market for wind assets in Ireland and to pursue identified opportunities in targeted European markets. The Company intends to issue approximately 88 million Placing Shares at a price of €1.13 per Placing Share pursuant to the first tranche of the Share Issuance Programme, being the Initial Placing, which is being launched today. The Placing Shares will be issued through a placing by way of a non pre-emptive issuance to institutional investors pursuant to the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix to this Announcement. In line with strategy, the proceeds of the Initial Placing will be used to refinance the Company's Revolving Credit Facility, allowing the Company to make acquisitions while maintaining total gearing (currently 47%) within the target range. The 12-month Share Issuance Programme will, the Board believes, provide the Company with the financial flexibility to raise further equity as value-accretive investment opportunities continue to arise and enable the Company to deliver effectively on its stated strategy. The secondary wind market remains very active, and the Company is currently considering over €500m of asset sale processes in Ireland and targeted European markets. Implementation of the Share Issuance Programme requires the approval of the Company's shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 16 December 2019. The Board believes that the Share Issuance Programme is in the best interests of shareholders as a whole and unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions in respect of the Share Issuance Programme and related matters at the EGM. The Directors intend to vote in favour of the resolutions in respect of their own beneficial holdings of Ordinary Shares which amount in aggregate to 266,909 Ordinary Shares, constituting 0.05% of the issued Ordinary Share capital. Ronan Murphy, Non-Executive Chairman of Greencoat Renewables, said: "The secondary wind market in Ireland continues to offer considerable value for Greencoat Renewables. We are very pleased with the progress made, both in acquiring value-accretive generational capacity from a wide range of sellers, and in operating those assets effectively. The pipeline for further acquisitions in Ireland remains strong, and we are evaluating attractive opportunities elsewhere in Europe. We thank our shareholders for their continued support." Background to, and Reasons for, the Share Issuance Programme Delivery of Strategy Greencoat Renewables listed in July of 2017, raising gross proceeds of €270 million, and subsequently raised a total of €258.7 million. Total capital raised to date from shareholders is €528.7 million. Since listing, the Company has delivered on its stated strategy: Paid a pro rata 6 cent annual dividend for the period following listing in 2017, and announced a 6.03 cent target dividend for the 2019 full year having declared total dividends of 4.5225 cent with respect to the period to 30 September 2019;

6 cent annual dividend for the period following listing in 2017, and announced a 6.03 cent target dividend for the 2019 full year having declared total dividends of 4.5225 cent with respect to the period to 30 September 2019; Increased GAV from €332.4 million at 30 September 2017 to €984.3 million at 30 September 2019;

Increased NAV from 98 cents per share at IPO to 103.5 cents per share in 30 September 2019;

In 2017 and 2018, the Company completed investments in 10 wind generation assets in addition to the two initial seed assets, increasing net installed capacity from 137MW to 384MW as at 31 December 2018;

Year-to-date in 2019, there have been 3 additional investments in wind generation assets, acquiring a further stake in Cloosh Valley Wind Farm in March 2019, Gortahile Wind Farm in September 2019 and Killala Wind Farm in November 2019, bringing net generation capacity to 448MW;

in 2019, there have been 3 additional investments in wind generation assets, acquiring a further stake in Cloosh Valley Wind Farm in March 2019, Gortahile Wind Farm in September 2019 and Killala Wind Farm in November 2019, bringing net generation capacity to 448MW; Put in place a Revolving Credit Facility to refinance seed portfolio project finance debt and fund subsequent acquisitions; and

Maintained operational performance of the portfolio in line with management expectations. Irish Market Background Ireland remains an attractive location for investment in wind assets, with a reliable wind resource and robust regulatory regime underpinned by REFIT 2 and the forthcoming replacement announced for 2020 RESS. The estimated renewable capacity for onshore wind in Ireland is expected to increase from 4.5GW in 2020 to 8.2GW in 2030 according to Ireland's Climate Action Plan. Strength of Acquisition Pipeline The Company has an attractive pipeline of opportunities to acquire wind farms in Ireland and continues to evaluate investment opportunities in other targeted EU jurisdictions and wants to ensure that it is in a position to capitalise on these opportunities as and when they become available. The Company is therefore proposing the Share Issuance Programme under which it will be able to issue New Shares. The proceeds of which will be used to refinance the Company's Revolving Credit Facility, allowing the Company to take advantage of such investment opportunities as they arise. The Irish secondary market for wind assets remains very active, with over 4.3GW of assets on schedule to be operational by 2020. Through its expertise and established relationships, Greencoat Renewables is very well placed to transact across the market having acquired 12 windfarms since Admission and having acquired a portfolio of 451MW. The Company is building a pipeline of opportunities in target European markets (specifically Belgium, Finland, France, Germany and the Netherlands) which provide an opportunity for further geographic diversification in the short and medium term. Benefits of the Share Issuance Programme The Directors believe that the Share Issuance Programme will confer the following benefits for Shareholders and the Company: ( i )allows the Company to repay part of its borrowings under its existing Revolving Credit Facility, enabling it to take advantage of the pipeline of opportunities presently under consideration; the phased issuance of equity will allow the Company to manage its leverage and ensure that it is appropriate, based on the portfolio at the time; and receiving approval from Shareholders for the full issuance of New Shares under the Share Issuance Programme will allow the Company to raise further tranches of equity more quickly and cost-efficiently within the 12-month authorisation period. NAV per Share Accretive The Placing Price represents a discount of 7.0% to the closing price per Ordinary Share of €1.215 on Euronext Dublin and 6.6% to the closing price per Ordinary Share of €1.21 on the London Stock Exchange on 20 November 2019. The Placing Price represents a premium of 9.2% to the last reported NAV of 103.5 cent per Ordinary Share as at 30 September 2019. Proposed Share Issuance Programme Under the Share Issuance Programme, Greencoat Renewables intends to, subject to shareholder approval, issue up to 350 million New Shares. The Share Issuance Programme is being implemented to raise additional capital over a 12-month period to provide the Company with greater financial capacity to take advantage of the strong pipeline of opportunities available to the Company.

12-month period to provide the Company with greater financial capacity to take advantage of the strong pipeline of opportunities available to the Company. As part of the Share Issuance Programme, subject to Shareholder approval, the Company will issue approximately 88 million Placing Shares pursuant to the Initial Placing at a Placing Price of €1.13 per Placing Share (ex-Q3 Dividend). The final size of the Initial Placing is expected to be announced on, or around, 10 December 2019 and may vary from the number detailed in this Announcement. The net proceeds from the Initial Placing will be used to refinance the Company's Revolving Credit Facility, allowing the Company to make acquisitions whilst maintaining total gearing (currently 47%) within the target range.

New Shares may be allotted and issued under the Share Issuance Programme for a period of 12 months commencing on the date of passing of the resolutions at the EGM (or any earlier date on which the Share Issuance Programme is fully subscribed or that the Board, in its sole discretion, determines).

The Company may, at its discretion, agree to or stipulate additional conditions to any subsequent placings. If any of these conditions are not met, the issue of the relevant tranche of New Shares pursuant to the Share Issuance Programme will not proceed. Notice of EGM The Initial Placing and Share Issuance Programme are not underwritten, and are conditional on, inter alia, Shareholder approval of the Placing Resolutions at the EGM to be held on 16 December 2019.

A Circular setting out full details of the proposals to be considered at the EGM in respect of the Share Issuance Programme and related matters, and which includes a notice of the EGM, is being dispatched to Shareholders today.

The EGM will be held at Davy House, 49 Dawson Street, Dublin 2, Ireland on 16 December 2019 at 10.00 a.m.

An electronic copy of the Circular will shortly be available on the Company's website http://www.greencoat- renewables.com/ . Details of the Initial Placing The Initial Placing is being conducted, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions set out in the Appendix to this Announcement (which forms part of this Announcement) through a non-pre-emptive institutional placing which will be launched immediately following this Announcement and will be made available to Placees.

non-pre-emptive institutional placing which will be launched immediately following this Announcement and will be made available to Placees. J&E Davy (trading as Davy) and RBC Europe Limited (trading as RBC Capital Markets) are acting as Joint Bookrunners and Commerzbank AG is acting as Co-Lead Manager in respect of the Initial Placing.

Co-Lead Manager in respect of the Initial Placing. Davy and RBC Capital Markets, being the Joint Bookrunners, will today commence the Bookbuild process in respect of the Initial Placing. No commissions will be paid to Placees or by Placees in respect of any Placing Shares. The book will open with immediate effect. Members of the public are not entitled to participate in the Initial Placing.

Assuming 88 million New Shares are issued pursuant to the Initial Placing, the Company shall have authority, until 15 December 2020, to issue up to a further 262 million New Shares under the Share Issuance Programme.

All Placees who participate in the Initial Placing will be required to make bids for Placing Shares at the Placing Price. The timing of the closing of the book, pricing and allocations are at the discretion of the Company, Davy and RBC Capital Markets.

The final number of Placing Shares will be determined at the close of the bookbuild for the Initial Placing, expected at 12 noon on 9 December 2019 but may close earlier or later at the absolute discretion of the Company and the Joint Bookrunners.

The Placing Shares, when issued, will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company, including the right to receive all dividends (including the Q4 dividend) and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue. The Company currently has 520 million Ordinary Shares in issue.

The Appendix to this Announcement (which forms part of the Announcement) sets out the terms and conditions of the Initial Placing. Ronan Murphy, who is a Director, intends to participate in the Initial Placing by subscribing for approximately €25,000 worth of New Shares, so that following completion of the Initial Placing, he will hold c.170,571 Ordinary Shares, representing c.0.03% of the enlarged issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company (assuming 88 million New Shares are issued pursuant to the Initial Placing). Emer Gilvarry, who is a Director, intends to participate in the Initial Placing by subscribing for approximately €10,000 worth of New Shares, so that following completion of the Initial Placing, she will hold c.67,832 Ordinary Shares, representing c.0.01% of the enlarged issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company (assuming 88 million New Shares are issued pursuant to the Initial Placing). Kevin McNamara, who is a Director, intends to participate in the Initial Placing by subscribing for approximately €10,000 worth of New Shares, so that following completion of the Initial Placing, he will hold c.68,327 Ordinary Shares, representing c.0.01% of the enlarged issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company (assuming 88 million New Shares are issued pursuant to the Initial Placing). Bertrand Gautier, who is a Partner at the Investment Manager, intends to participate in the Initial Placing by subscribing for approximately €10,000 worth of New Shares, so that following completion of the Initial Placing, he will hold c.77,806 Ordinary Shares, representing c.0.01% of the enlarged issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company (assuming 88 million New Shares are issued pursuant to the Initial Placing). AIFMD Disclosures The Company is categorised as an externally managed alternative investment fund for the purposes of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (Directive 2011/61/EU) (''AIFMD''). The attention of all Shareholders and any prospective investors in the Company, through the Share Issuance Programme or otherwise, is drawn to those disclosures required to be made under AIFMD from time to time and which are available on the Company's website: http://www.greencoat- renewables.com/investors/disclosures/aifmd Applications for Admission to Trading The Company will apply to Euronext Dublin and to the London Stock Exchange for the Initial Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth and AIM respectively. It is expected that settlement of the Placing Shares will occur, Admission will become effective and that dealings will commence in the Placing Shares at 8.00 a.m. on 17 December 2019. The Initial Placing is conditional, among other things, upon Admission becoming effective and the Placing Agreement not being terminated in accordance with its terms. The Appendix sets out further information relating to the Bookbuild and the terms and conditions of the Initial Placing. By choosing to participate in the Initial Placing and by making an oral and legally binding offer to acquire Placing Shares, investors will be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement in its entirety and to be making such offer on the terms and subject to the conditions in it, and to be providing the representations, warranties, indemnities, acknowledgements and undertakings contained in the Appendix. This Announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the "Important Notice" section of this Announcement. For further information on the Announcement, please contact: Greencoat Renewables PLC: +44 20 7832 9400 Bertrand Gautier Paul O'Donnell Tom Rayner Davy (Joint Bookrunner, Nomad and Euronext Growth Advisor) +353 1 679 6363 Fergal Meegan Ronan Veale Barry Murphy RBC (Joint Bookrunner) +44 20 7653 4000 Matthew Coakes Duncan Smith Elizabeth Evans FTI Consulting (Media Enquiries) +353 1 765 0886 Jonathan Neilan Melanie Farrell About Greencoat Renewables PLC Greencoat Renewables PLC is an investor in euro-denominated renewable energy infrastructure assets. Governed by a strong and experienced independent board, it is focused on the acquisition and management of operating wind farms in Ireland. It is managed by an experienced team at Greencoat Capital LLP, a leading European renewable investment manager with over €5 billion of assets under management across a number of funds in wind, solar and bioenergy infrastructure. DEFINITIONS USED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT "Admission" means admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM and Euronext Growth under the Share Issuance Programme; ''AIFMD'' means Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (Directive 2011/61/EU); "AIM" means the Alternative Investment Market, a market regulated by the London Stock Exchange; "Announcement" means this announcement and the Appendix; "Board" means the board of Directors or a duly constituted committee thereof; "Bookbuild" means a bookbuilding process in respect of the Initial Placing; "Circular" means a circular setting out full details of the proposals to be considered at the EGM in respect of the Share Issuance Programme and related matters, including the notice of EGM; "Co-LeadManager" means Commerzbank AG; "Davy" means J&E Davy, trading as Davy including its affiliate Davy Corporate Finance and other affiliates, or any of its subsidiary undertakings; "Director" means a director of the Company; "EGM" means the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to consider the Share Issuance Programme, the Initial Placing and related matters, convened for 10.00 a.m. on 16 December 2019 or any adjournment thereof, notice of which is set out in the Circular; "Euronext Dublin" means the Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin; "Euronext Growth" means the Euronext Growth market, a market operated by Euronext Dublin (formerly known as the Enterprise Securities Market); "Initial Placing" means the placing of the Placing Shares pursuant to the first tranche of the Share Issuance Programme; "Investment Manager" means Greencoat Capital LLP; "Joint Bookrunners" and each a "Joint Bookrunner" means Davy and RBC; "London Stock Exchange" or "LSE" means the London Stock Exchange plc; "MAR" means Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014; "New Shares" means the new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Initial Placing; "Ordinary Share" means an ordinary share of €0.01 each in the capital of the Company; "Placees" means new and existing eligible investors under the Share Issuance Programme; "Placing Agreement" means the placing agreement between the Company, the Investment Manager, the Joint Bookrunners, and the Co-Lead Manager dated 21 November 2019; "Placing Price" means €1.13 per Placing Share; "Placing Resolutions" means resolution 1 and 2 to be proposed at the EGM, as set out in Part III of the Circular; "Placing Shares" means approximately 88 million New Shares that the Company is seeking to issue in the Initial Placing; "Prohibited Jurisdiction" means any jurisdiction including, without limitation, The United States, Australia, the Republic of South Africa, Canada, New Zealand, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which an offer or solicitation of New Shares is or may be unlawful; "Q3 Dividend" means the 1.5075 cent per Ordinary Share dividend payable by the Company with respect to the quarter ended 30 September 2019; "Q4 Dividend" means the dividend to be paid by the Company in respect of the quarter ending 31 December 2019 "RBC" means RBC Europe Limited (trading as RBC Capital Markets); "Securities Act" means the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended; "Share Issuance Programme" means the share issuance programme to be approved by the Company's shareholders at the EGM on 16 December 2019 to issue up to 350 million new Ordinary Shares over a number of tranches; "Shareholder" means a registered holder of an Ordinary Share; and "US Person" has the meaning set out in the Securities Act. Details of the Placing Agreement and the Placing Shares The Company has today entered into a placing agreement (the "Placing Agreement") with the Joint Bookrunners, the Co-Lead Manager and the Investment Manager. Pursuant to the Placing Agreement, the Joint Bookrunners have severally agreed to use their respective reasonable endeavours to procure subscribers for the Placing Shares at the Placing Price on the Admission Date and the Co-Lead Manager has agreed to use its reasonable endeavours to procure subscribers domiciled in Germany or, with the prior consent of the Company and the Joint Bookrunners, elsewhere, for the Placing Shares at the Placing Price on the Admission Date (the "Initial Placing"). The Placing Shares will, when issued be subject to the articles of association of the Company, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with each other and with the existing Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company, including the right to receive dividends (but excluding for the avoidance of doubt, the Q3 Dividend) and other distributions declared, made or paid in respect of the Ordinary Shares after the date of issue of the Placing Shares. The Placing Shares will be issued free of any encumbrance, lien or other security interest. Completion of the Initial Placing is conditional, inter alia, upon the passing of the Resolutions set out in the Circular. Application for listing and admission to trading The Company will apply to Euronext Dublin and to the London Stock Exchange for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth and AIM respectively ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 8.00 a.m. (Dublin/London time) on 17 December 2019, and that dealings in the Placing Shares will commence at that time. Bookbuild Commencing today, the Joint Bookrunners will be conducting a bookbuilding process (the "Bookbuilding Process") to determine demand for participation in the Initial Placing by Placees. This announcement gives details of the terms and conditions of, and the mechanics of participation in, the Initial Placing. Participation in, and principal terms of, the Bookbuilding Process Participation in the Initial Placing will only be available to persons who may lawfully be, and are, invited to participate by the Joint Bookrunners (or either of them). The Joint Bookrunners, the Co-Lead Manager and their respective Affiliates are entitled to participate as Placees in the Bookbuilding Process. The books will open with immediate effect. The Bookbuilding Process is expected to close not later than 12 noon (Dublin/London time) on 9 December 2019 but may be closed earlier at the discretion of the Joint Bookrunners. A further announcement will be made following the close of the Bookbuilding Process detailing the number of Placing Shares which are being placed (the "Placing Results Announcement"). The Joint Bookrunners may, in agreement with the Company, accept bids that are received after the Bookbuilding Process has closed. A bid in the Bookbuilding Process will be made on the terms and conditions in this Announcement and will be legally binding on the Placee on behalf of which it is made and, except with the Joint Bookrunners' consent, will not be capable of variation or revocation after the close of the Bookbuilding Process. A Placee who wishes to participate in the Bookbuilding Process should communicate its bid by telephone to the usual sales contact at Davy or RBC. Each bid should state the number of Placing Shares which the prospective Placee wishes to subscribe for at the Placing Price. If successful, the relevant Joint Bookrunner will re-contact and confirm orally to Placees following the close of the Bookbuilding Process the size of their respective allocations and a trade confirmation will be dispatched as soon as possible thereafter. The relevant Joint Bookrunner's oral confirmation of the size of allocations and each Placee's oral commitments to accept the same will constitute an irrevocable legally binding agreement upon such person (who will at that point become a Placee) in favour of the Company and such Joint Bookrunner pursuant to which each such Placee will be required to accept the number of Placing Shares allocated to the Placee at the Placing Price and otherwise on the terms and subject to the conditions set out herein and in accordance with the Company's articles of association. Each Placee's allocation and commitment will be evidenced by a trade confirmation issued to such Placee by the Joint Bookrunner. The terms of this Appendix will be deemed incorporated in that trade confirmation. Each such Placee will have an immediate, separate, irrevocable and binding obligation, owed to the relevant Joint Bookrunner, to pay it or (as it may direct) one of its Affiliates in cleared funds an amount equal to the product of the Placing Price and the number of Placing Shares allocated to such Placee. By participating in the Bookbuild, each Placee agrees that its rights and obligations in respect of the Initial Placing will terminate only in the circumstances described below and will not be capable of rescission or termination by the Placee after confirmation (oral or otherwise) by a Joint Bookrunner. The Joint Bookrunners reserve the right to scale back the number of Placing Shares to be subscribed by any Placee in the event of an oversubscription under the Initial Placing. The acceptance of offers shall be at the absolute discretion of the Joint Bookrunners and the Company. The Joint Bookrunners shall be entitled to affect the Initial Placing by such alternative method to the Bookbuilding Process as they shall in their absolute discretion determine. The Company reserves the right (upon agreement with the Joint Bookrunners) to reduce or seek to increase the amount to be raised pursuant to the Initial Placing. To the fullest extent permissible by law, neither Joint Bookrunner, nor the Co-Lead Manager, nor any holding company thereof, any subsidiary thereof, any subsidiary of any such holding company, any branch, affiliate or associated undertaking of any such company nor any of their respective directors, officers and employees (each an "Affiliate") nor any person acting on their behalf shall have any liability to Placees (or to any other person whether acting on behalf of a Placee or otherwise). In particular, neither Joint Bookrunner, nor any of their respective Affiliates nor any person acting on their behalf shall have any liability (including, to the extent legally permissible, any fiduciary duties), in respect of its conduct of the Bookbuilding Process or of such alternative method of effecting the Initial Placing as the Joint Bookrunners and the Company may determine. No commissions will be paid to Placees or by Placees in respect of any Placing Shares. Each Placee's obligations will be owed to the Company and to the relevant Joint Bookrunner or the Co-Lead Manager. Following the oral confirmation referred to above, each Placee will also have an immediate, separate, irrevocable and binding obligation, owed to the Company and the relevant Joint Bookrunner as agent of the Company, to pay to the relevant Joint Bookrunner (or as it may direct) in cleared funds an amount equal to the product of the Placing Price and the number of Placing Shares such Placee has agreed to acquire. All obligations of the Joint Bookrunners and the Co-Lead Manager under the Placing Agreement will be subject to fulfilment of the conditions referred to below under "Conditions of the Initial Placing" . Conditions of the Initial Placing The Initial Placing is conditional upon the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional and not having been terminated in accordance with its terms. The obligations of the Joint Bookrunners and the Co-Lead Manager under the Placing Agreement are conditional, inter alia, on: none of the representations and warranties on the part of the Company and the Investment Manager contained in the Placing Agreement being untrue or inaccurate, in any material respect, or misleading on and as of the date of the Placing Agreement and at all times between the date of the Placing Agreement and Admission, as though they had been given and made by reference to the facts and circumstances then subsisting; the performance by the Company and the Investment Manager of their respective obligations and undertakings under the Placing Agreement insofar as they fall to be performed prior to Admission; the Resolutions having been duly passed at the EGM; and Admission occurring not later than 8.00 a.m. (Dublin/London time) on 17 December 2019 or such later time as the Company and the Joint Bookrunners may agree in writing (but in any event not later than 8.00 a.m. (Dublin/London time) on 24 December 2019). If (a) any condition is not satisfied in all respects (or to the extent permitted under the Placing Agreement waived by the Joint Bookrunners on behalf of themselves and on behalf of the Co-Lead Manager), or (b) the Placing Agreement is terminated in the circumstances specified below, the Initial Placing will lapse and each Placee's rights and obligations hereunder shall cease and determine at such time and no claim may be made by a Placee in respect thereof. None of the Joint Bookrunners, the Co-Lead Manager or the Company, or any of their respective Affiliates shall have any liability to any Placee (or to any other person whether acting on behalf of a Placee or otherwise) in respect of any decision it may make as to whether or not to waive or to extend the time and/or date for the satisfaction of any condition in the Placing Agreement or in respect of the Initial Placing generally. By participating in the Initial Placing, each Placee agrees that its rights and obligations hereunder terminate only in the circumstances described below under "Right to terminate under the Placing Agreement" and will not be capable of rescission or termination by the Placee. Right to terminate under the Placing Agreement The Joint Bookrunners may (on behalf of themselves and on behalf of the Co-Lead Manager), at any time before Admission, terminate the Placing Agreement by giving notice to the Company and the Investment Manager if, inter alia: there has been a breach, by the Company or the Investment Manager, of any of the representations, warranties or undertakings in the Placing Agreement which, in the good faith opinion of either of the Joint Bookrunners, is material; or it comes to the notice of the Joint Bookrunners that any statement contained in this Announcement, or any other document or announcement issued or published by or on behalf of the Company in connection with the Initial Placing, is or has become untrue, incorrect or misleading and which, in the good faith opinion of either of the Joint Bookrunners, is material; or in the reasonable opinion of either of the Joint Bookrunners there shall have been a material adverse change (whether or not foreseeable at the date of the Placing Agreement) in the condition (financial, operational, legal or otherwise) or in the trading position, earnings, management, business, solvency or prospects of the Company, the Group or Investment Manager, whether or not arising in the ordinary course of business; or there occurs, in the good faith opinion of either of the Joint Bookrunners, any material adverse change in the financial markets in the United States, the United Kingdom or in any member or associate member of the European Union or the international financial markets, any outbreak or escalation of hostilities, war, act of terrorism, declaration of emergency or martial law or other calamity or crisis or event or any change or development involving a prospective change in national or international political, financial, economic, monetary or market conditions or currency exchange rates or controls, the effect of which (either singly or together) is such as to make it in the good faith judgement of either of the Joint Bookrunners impracticable or inadvisable to market the Placing Shares or to enforce contracts for sale of or subscription for the Placing Shares, or which may prejudice the success of the Initial Placing or dealings in Placing Shares in the secondary market. By participating in the Initial Placing, each Placee agrees with the Joint Bookrunners that the exercise (or the refraining from exercise) by the Joint Bookrunners of any right of termination or other discretion under the Placing Agreement shall be within the absolute discretion of the Joint Bookrunners and that the Joint Bookrunners need not make any reference to the Placees in this regard and that, to the fullest extent permitted by law, the Joint Bookrunners shall have no liability whatsoever to the Placees in connection with any such exercise. Lock-up The Company has undertaken to the Joint Bookrunners that, between the date of the Placing Agreement and 180 days after Admission, it will not, without the prior written consent of the Joint Bookrunners enter into certain transactions involving or relating to the Ordinary Shares, subject to certain carve-outs agreed between the Joint Bookrunners and the Company. By participating in the Initial Placing, Placees agree that the exercise by the Joint Bookrunners of any power to grant consent to waive the undertaking by the Company of a transaction which would otherwise be subject to the lock-up under the Placing Agreement shall be within the absolute discretion of the Joint Bookrunners and that they need not make any reference to, or consultation with, Placees and that they shall have no liability to Placees whatsoever in connection with any such exercise of the power to grant consent. No prospectus or admission document No prospectus or admission document has been or will be prepared in relation to the Initial Placing and no such prospectus or admission document is required (in accordance with Regulation 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") or the AIM Rules and Euronext Growth Rules respectively) to be published and Placees' commitments will be made solely on the basis of the information contained in this Announcement and any information previously published by or on behalf of the Company by notification to a Regulatory Information Service. Each Placee, by accepting a participation in the Initial Placing, agrees that the content of this Announcement is exclusively the responsibility of the Company and confirms to the Joint Bookrunners, the Co-Lead Manager and the Company that it has neither received nor relied on any information, representation, warranty or statement made by or on behalf of the Joint Bookrunners or the Co-Lead Manager (other than the amount of the relevant Initial Placing participation in the oral confirmation given to Placees by the Joint Bookrunners (or either of them) and the trade confirmation referred to below), any of their respective Affiliates, nor any persons acting on their behalf or the Company and neither the Joint Bookrunners nor the Co-Lead Manager nor any of their respective Affiliates, any persons acting on their behalf, nor the Company will be liable for the decision of any Placee to participate in the Initial Placing based on any other information, representation, warranty or statement which the Placee may have obtained or received (regardless of whether or not such information, representation, warranty or statement was given or made by or on behalf of any such persons). By participating in the Initial Placing, each Placee acknowledges to and agrees with each Joint Bookrunner (for itself and as agent for the Company) and with the Co-Lead Manager (for itself and as agent for the Company) that, except in relation to the information contained in this Announcement, it has relied on its own investigation of the business, financial or other position of the Company in deciding to participate in the Initial Placing. Nothing in this paragraph shall exclude the liability of any person for fraudulent misrepresentation. Registration and settlement Settlement of transactions in the Placing Shares (ISIN IE00BF2NR112) following Admission will take place within the CREST system, using the DVP mechanism, subject to certain exceptions. The Joint Bookrunners reserve the right to require settlement for and delivery of the Placing Shares to Placees by such other means that they deem necessary, if delivery or settlement is not possible or practicable within the CREST system within the timetable set out in this announcement or would not be consistent with the regulatory requirements in the Placee's jurisdiction. Each Placee allocated Placing Shares in the Initial Placing will be sent a trade confirmation stating the number of Placing Shares allocated to it, the Placing Price, the aggregate amount owed by such Placee and settlement instructions. Placees should settle against CREST ID: 189 for Davy, CREST ID: 388 for RBC and CREST ID: MIUAA for Commerzbank. It is expected that such trade confirmation will be despatched on 10 December 2019 and that this will also be the trade date. Each Placee agrees that it will do all things necessary to ensure that delivery and payment is completed in accordance with either the standing CREST or certificated settlement instructions which it has in place with the Joint Bookrunners or the Co-Lead Manager (as the case may be). It is expected that settlement will be on 17 December 2019 on a DVP basis in accordance with the instructions set out in the trade confirmation unless otherwise notified by the Joint Bookrunners. Interest is chargeable daily on payments not received from Placees on the due date in accordance with the arrangements set out above at the rate of two percentage points above the base rate of LIBOR as determined by the Joint Bookrunners. Each Placee is deemed to agree that if it does not comply with these obligations, the Joint Bookrunners or the Co-Lead Manager may sell any or all of the Placing Shares allocated to the Placee on such Placee's behalf and retain from the proceeds, for the Joint Bookrunners' or the Co-Lead Manager's own account and profit, an amount equal to the aggregate amount owed by the Placee plus any interest due. The Placee will, however, remain liable for any shortfall below the aggregate amount owed by such Placee and it may be required to bear any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax (together with any interest or penalties) which may arise upon the sale of such Placing Shares on such Placee's behalf. If Placing Shares are to be delivered to a custodian or settlement agent, the Placee should ensure that the trade confirmation is copied and delivered immediately to the relevant person within that organisation. Insofar as Placing Shares are registered in the Placee's name or that of its nominee or in the name of any person for whom the Placee is contracting as agent or that of a nominee for such person, such Placing Shares will, subject as provided below, be so registered free from any liability to stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax. If there are any circumstances in which any other stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax is payable in respect of the issue of the Placing Shares, none of the Joint Bookrunners, the Co-Lead Manager or the Company shall be responsible for the payment thereof. Placees will not be entitled to receive any fee or commission in connection with the Initial Placing. 