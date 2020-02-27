Log in
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC    UKW   GB00B8SC6K54

GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC

(UKW)
News 
News

Greencoat UK Wind : Change to Director Roles and Responsibilities

02/27/2020 | 02:17am EST
Regulatory Story
Change to Director Roles and Responsibilities
Released 07:01 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2572E
Greencoat UK Wind PLC
27 February 2020

27 February 2020

GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC

(the 'Company')

CHANGE TO DIRECTOR ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The Board of Greencoat UK Wind announces that Ms Caoimhe Giblin, who has served as a Non-Executive Director since September 2019, will be appointed as Chairman of the Audit Committee following the 2020 Annual General Meeting. She will replace Ms Shonaid Jemmett-Page who will succeed Mr Tim Ingram as Chairman of the Company, as previously announced to the market in October 2019.

Ms Giblin will remain a member of the Company's Nominations and Management Engagement Committees. She is a Chartered Accountant.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

For further information:

Estera Administration (UK) Limited - Company Secretary 02896 930 210

Cheryl Surgeoner

Greencoat UK Wind PLC 02078 329 400

Stephen Lilley

Laurence Fumagalli

Headland 02038 054 822

Stephen Malthouse

Rob Walker


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Change to Director Roles and Responsibilities - RNS

Greencoat UK Wind plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:11:14 UTC
