Greencoat UK Wind : Change to Director Roles and Responsibilities

27 February 2020
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC
(the 'Company')
CHANGE TO DIRECTOR ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
The Board of Greencoat UK Wind announces that Ms Caoimhe Giblin, who has served as a Non-Executive Director since September 2019, will be appointed as Chairman of the Audit Committee following the 2020 Annual General Meeting. She will replace Ms Shonaid Jemmett-Page who will succeed Mr Tim Ingram as Chairman of the Company, as previously announced to the market in October 2019.
Ms Giblin will remain a member of the Company's Nominations and Management Engagement Committees. She is a Chartered Accountant.
This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R.
