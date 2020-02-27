Greencoat UK Wind : Change to Director Roles and Responsibilities

27 February 2020

GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC

(the 'Company')

CHANGE TO DIRECTOR ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The Board of Greencoat UK Wind announces that Ms Caoimhe Giblin, who has served as a Non-Executive Director since September 2019, will be appointed as Chairman of the Audit Committee following the 2020 Annual General Meeting. She will replace Ms Shonaid Jemmett-Page who will succeed Mr Tim Ingram as Chairman of the Company, as previously announced to the market in October 2019.

Ms Giblin will remain a member of the Company's Nominations and Management Engagement Committees. She is a Chartered Accountant.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

For further information:

Estera Administration (UK) Limited - Company Secretary

02896 930 210

Cheryl Surgeoner

Greencoat UK Wind PLC 02078 329 400

Stephen Lilley

Laurence Fumagalli

Headland 02038 054 822

Stephen Malthouse

Rob Walker