Greencore : Corporate Broker Appointments

3 September 2019

Greencore Group plc

Corporate broker appointments

Greencore, a leading manufacturer of convenience foods in the UK, today announces the appointment of HSBC Bank plc and Shore Capital as joint corporate brokers along with Goodbody Stockbrokers, whom Greencore retain as joint corporate broker.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Greencore Patrick Coveney Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 486 3313 Eoin Tonge Chief Financial Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 486 3316 Jack Gorman Head of Investor Relations Tel: +353 (0) 1 486 3308 Goodbody Stockbrokers David Kearney/Siobhan Wall Tel: +353 (0) 1 667 0420 HSBC Bank plc Mark Dickenson/Adam Miller Tel: +44 (0) 20 7991 8888 Shore Capital Malachy McEntyre/Hugh Morgan Tel: +44 (0) 20 7408 4090

About Greencore

Greencore is a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK. It supplies grocery and other retailers including all of the major UK supermarkets. The Group has strong market positions in a range of categories including sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

On an annual basis, Greencore manufactures approximately 706 million sandwiches and other food to go products, 144 million chilled prepared meals, and 226 million bottles of cooking sauces, pickles and condiments. The Group carries out around 7,500 deliveries to stores each day.

Greencore has 16 world-class manufacturing sites in the UK, with industry-leading technology and supply chain capabilities. The Group employs approximately 11,800 people and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information go to www.greencore.com or follow Greencore on social media