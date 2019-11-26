Greencore : Directorate Change

26 November 2019

Greencore Group plc

Directorate Change

The Board of Greencore Group plc ('Greencore' or the 'Group') today announces that Peter Haden will step down as an executive director of Greencore Group plc on December 31, 2019 and will leave the Group on April 12, 2020.

This decision follows the Group's exit from the US market last year, the reset of Group strategy (as communicated at the Capital Markets Day on September 26, 2019), and the consequent need to simplify the management structure under the leadership of the Group CEO, Patrick Coveney.

Gary Kennedy, Chairman said: 'The Board appreciates the contribution that Peter has made to the development and performance of Greencore over the past five years. He is an outstanding executive. He will stay in role with his current responsibilities until the end of December and work closely with Patrick to enable the Group to transition seamlessly to the new structure thereafter. Patrick will then assume responsibility for the principal management responsibilities currently held by Peter.'

Patrick Coveney, Chief Executive Officer said: 'Peter has made an enormous contribution to Greencore during his five years with us. As Chief Development Officer, Chief Executive of our UK business, and as Group Chief Operating Officer, he brought strategic clarity, functional excellence, and a results-driven focus to the Group. He did all that while also being driven, collaborative, and great fun to work with. I wish him the very best in his future career.'

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11.

Patrick Coveney Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 486 3313 Eoin Tonge Chief Financial Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 486 3316 Jack Gorman Head of Investor Relations Tel: +353 (0) 1 486 3308 Rob Greening or Sam Austrums Powerscourt Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 1446 Billy Murphy or Louise Walsh Drury | Porter Novelli Tel: +353 (0) 1 260 5000

About Greencore

Greencore is a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK. It supplies grocery and other retailers including all of the major UK supermarkets. The Group has strong market positions in a range of categories including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

On an annual basis, Greencore manufactures approximately 717 million sandwiches and other food to go products, 123 million chilled prepared meals, and 231 million bottles of cooking sauces, pickles and condiments. The Group carries out around 7,500 deliveries to stores each day.

Greencore has 21 production units in 16 world-class manufacturing sites in the UK, with industry-leading technology and supply chain capabilities. The Group also operates 2 ingredient trading businesses in Ireland. The Group employs c.11,500 people and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information go to www.greencore.com or follow Greencore on social media.