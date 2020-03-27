Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Greencore Group plc    GNC   IE0003864109

GREENCORE GROUP PLC

(GNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/27 12:30:00 pm
171.925 GBp   -8.43%
02:03pGREENCORE : Statement on 2020 Remuneration Policy
PU
03/24GREENCORE : Directorate Change - Chief Financial Officer
PU
02/11M&S names Greencore's Eoin Tonge as new finance chief
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Greencore : Statement on 2020 Remuneration Policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 02:03pm EDT

Greencore Group plc

Statement on 2020 Annual General Meeting Remuneration Policy Vote

At the Greencore Group plc (the 'Company' or the 'Group') Annual General Meeting (the '2020 AGM') held on 28 January 2020, Resolution 4, to approve the Remuneration Policy (the 'Policy'), was approved, byc. 68% of shareholders.

In drafting the Policy and in the lead up to the 2020 AGM, the Remuneration Committee (the 'Committee') engaged extensively with major shareholders and proxy advisors and, following the conclusion of the 2020 AGM, the Board provided its immediate response to the voting outcome.

Having carefully considered the entirety of feedback received from shareholders, both the Board and the Committee recognise that a significant factor for those shareholders opposing the Policy related to the disparity between the pension contribution available to the wider workforce and the pension contribution for the Executive Directors, principally the Chief Executive Officer (the 'CEO'). The CEO's pension contribution is the result of a legacy contractual arrangement stemming from the transition from a defined benefit arrangement. Outside of this issue, shareholders broadly expressed support for the Company's approach to remuneration and the alignment between the incentive framework and the Company's strategic imperatives.

In order to address the evolution of shareholder expectations in respect of pension contributions and the voting outcome in respect of the Policy at the 2020 AGM, the CEO has, in collaboration with the Committee, agreed to substantially reduce his pension contributions and alter his contractual entitlements to reflect this reduction. Specifically, the CEO has volunteered a phased reduction to his pension contribution level of 5% of pensionable earnings annuallyover the next four yearsuntil the level of pension contribution is 15% of pensionable earnings. The first stage of this phased reduction will take effect from 1 April 2020 and subsequent reductions will take effect annually thereafter.

As was detailed in the Policy approved at the 2020 AGM, with effect from FY19, all newly appointed Executive Directors will receive a pension contribution rate which is in line with the pension contributions available to the wider colleague base at that time. Accordingly, incoming Chief Financial Officer, Ms. E. Hynes, will receive a pension contribution of 8% of base salary.

The Committee is satisfied that the policy for newly appointed Executive Directors as well as the pension contribution reduction and contractual amendment for the CEO will meaningfully address shareholder feedback in light of the voting outcome at the 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Jolene Gacquin

Group Company Secretary

Tel: +353 (0) 1 486 3309

About Greencore

Greencore is a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK. It supplies grocery and other retailers including all of the major UK supermarkets. The Group has strong market positions in a range of categories including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

On an annual basis, Greencore manufactures approximately 717 million sandwiches and other food to go products, 123 million chilled prepared meals, and 231 million bottles of cooking sauces, pickles and condiments. The Group carries out around 7,500 deliveries to stores each day.

Greencore has 21 production units in 16 world-class manufacturing sites in the UK, with industry-leading technology and supply chain capabilities. The Group also operates 2 ingredient trading businesses in Ireland. The Group employs c.11,500 people and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

The Group's medium term financial ambitions are for mid single-digit organic revenue growth, high single-digit Adjusted EPS growth, the conversion of half of its Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow and for mid-teen ROIC.

For further information go to www.greencore.com or follow Greencore on social media.

Disclaimer

Greencore Group plc published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 18:02:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GREENCORE GROUP PLC
02:03pGREENCORE : Statement on 2020 Remuneration Policy
PU
03/24GREENCORE : Directorate Change - Chief Financial Officer
PU
02/11M&S names Greencore's Eoin Tonge as new finance chief
RE
01/28GREENCORE : Result of AGM
PU
01/28GREENCORE : 1st Quarter Trading Update
PU
01/28GREENCORE : Directorate and Committee Composition Changes
PU
01/02GREENCORE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019GREENCORE : Notice of AGM
PU
2019GREENCORE : Directorate Changes
PU
2019GREENCORE : FY19 Full Year Results Statement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 488 M
EBIT 2020 108 M
Net income 2020 77,8 M
Debt 2020 263 M
Yield 2020 3,32%
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,68x
Capitalization 831 M
Chart GREENCORE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Greencore Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENCORE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 249,50  GBp
Last Close Price 187,75  GBp
Spread / Highest target 63,0%
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Francis Coveney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Gary Kennedy Chairman
Peter Demmery Haden Chief Operating Officer
Eoin Philip Tonge Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tracy Costello Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENCORE GROUP PLC-29.92%1 009
NESTLÉ S.A.-5.80%294 711
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-11.22%70 071
DANONE-20.76%41 846
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-6.65%30 307
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-22.91%30 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group