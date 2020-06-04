Greene Concepts Enters the 1.4 Trillion Beverage Industry via Its New Partnership with SoluScience LLC; Production Launch of CBD, CBN, and CBG Lines of Healthy Beverages

Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2020) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) announced today that the company has formed an alliance and partnership with SoluScience LLC to bring to market our Immune Support beverage with CBD, CBN, and CBG. Our newest beverage label says BE Happy, Be Mellow, Be Hemp, and Be Water on the bottle. SoluScience's "Happy Mellow" formula blend is an industry changing water soluble hemp extract formula never before seen in a beverage in the marketplace and was created to produce a fast-acting prolonged active ingredient release to improve and maximize total body health.





SoluScience's, "Happy Mellow" brand consists of high-water solubility which reduces the limitations often seen in other companies that use oil-based compounds in their design. Greene Concepts will produce a more concentrated and stronger formula than other like products on the market. Greene Concepts will sell the Happy Mellow highly concentrated formula in both 16.9 oz (.5L) and 8 oz (.24L) bottles which only require 10 mg of hemp extract for maximum potency versus most hemp extract drinks which have 25 mg. Happy Mellow is patent pending.





Our beverage will also have Immune Support Ingredients which will include: Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, and Selenium along with hemp extract and flavoring. The Happy Mellow beverage is formulated to contribute to the body's own natural healing processes of anxiety and joint pain relief, anti-inflammation, muscle relaxation, stress relief, immune support, and many other benefits.

Tom Blakeley, Managing Partner and CEO of SoluScience, highlights, "We are happy to work with Greene Concepts in the development of their Happy Mellow formulated brand beverage to help them create a fast-acting (less than 10-minutes) and powerful first-of-its-kind fully solubilized product for the market. The Happy Mellow formula transforms their BE WATERTM brand into one that increases potential consumer health benefits using food safe pharmaceutical grade ingredients."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts Inc. states, "It is with great pride that we partner with SoluScience to develop our new BE WATERTM Happy Mellow beverage line. The slogan for this new line of BE WATERTM is "Be Happy, Be Mellow, Be Hemp, Be Water". I have personally sampled and used this formula and have found that its effects are fast-acting and extremely beneficial. Within ten minutes after drinking one 16.9 oz bottle, my knee arthritis pain was gone and my whole body became pain free and I was relaxed with a sense of wellbeing.





As an advocate for health and healthy lifestyles and with the alliance and partnership of SoluScience and Sunflower Consulting Group we will be positioned to increase the quality of life for many people throughout the United States and beyond."

Lenny Greene, CEO Interview OTC Daily (May 2020):





Greene Concepts Virtual Grand Tour Opening Tour Video:





About SoluScience LLC

SoluScience LLC, with its' patent pending technology, specializes in the water solubilization of hemp extracts for product manufacturers. SoluScience changes hydrophobic APIs into hydrophilic APIs, thereby making them water soluble. SoluScience helps turn oil-based ingestion products into water loving / water soluble ones. This is helping many people get the needed potency and bioavailability that they need. The increased potency, water solubility and bioavailability expand the extent and rate of impact of the ingredients into the circulatory system meaning a faster and more powerful positive physical and mental state-of-being for the consumer. http://www.soluscience.com/

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

