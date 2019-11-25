Greene Concepts, Inc. Announces the Return of Lenny Greene as President and CEO

MARION, N.C., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC: INKW) (greeneconcepts.com) ("Greene Concepts" or the "Company"), announced today that Mr. Lenny Greene has returned to the Company as President and CEO.



Mr. Greene departed his executive management role at the Company in February of this year and his return to the post of CEO and President is anticipated to greatly enhance the Company’s efforts for growth and expansion. Mr. Greene’s executive management expertise as well as his experience with regulatory filings and disclosures is anticipated to greatly enhance the Company’s future plans to access a small to midrange tier market listing.

Mr. Greene, newly appointed President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc., stated, “I am very excited for both the near term and long-term future of Greene Concepts. The future has never been brighter for the Company. I have great confidence for the future growth of this Company.”

“The Company has amazing opportunities ahead. I look forward to applying my decades of sales and marketing experience to build a true team and partnership with our suppliers, major retailers as well as the end users of our products. Our goal is to create great products that consumers seek out on a regular consistent basis from our retail partners.”

Mr. Greene further stated, “The Company will focus on building strong sales channels and marketing initiatives. In addition to getting our products on retail shelves, the Company will strive to create affective marketing in order to motivate consumers to seek out our products. We will compete in the global marketplace by marketing and signing retailors in the USA, Europe, The Pacific Rim, and Asia.”

“We are now ready to grow exponentially with our soon-to-be released proprietary Synergy Retailor Program (SRP) and take a large stake in bottled water industry in addition to the over $127 billion per year specialty beverage market. Through an unparalleled, innovative marketing strategy we will offer unmatched cost savings and product quality for individual water consumers and large businesses alike,” stated Mr. Greene.

About Greene Concepts, Inc. and Mammoth Ventures Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered into the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry.

