Greene Concepts Inc Wholly Owned Subsidiary Mammoth Ventures Inc Announces Regulatory Approval to Begin Production and Distribution in Marion, NC

MARION, N.C., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC: INKW) announced today that the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Mammoth Ventures Inc. has received regulatory approval to begin production and distribution of products produced in the Company’s Marion, NC bottling facility.



The Company would like to thank management and staff at the Marion bottling facility for the dedication and work that lead up to the regulatory review and approval. The bottling facility is located in the heart of the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains within the boundaries of the Pisgah National Forest near the base of Mount Mitchell, the highest peak in Eastern North America.

With the production lines that are currently in place the facility has the capacity to produce approximately 8 million cases per year. The Company will begin ramping up production of its first premium bottled Natural Spring Water which will be sold and marketed under the name Be Water™, a premium natural spring water brand. Top tier premium water brands typically retail for $1/bottle or more when sold in case lot quantities.

The Company’s Be Water™ premium natural spring water brand will be the first product the Company will launch as the Company gears up to add nutritionally enhanced beverage brands which will focus on enhancing healthy lifestyles. According to MarketResearch.com, the single-serve RTD (“Ready To Drink”) beverage space has grown into a $23 billion market, with energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, and nutrient-enhanced waters worth $15 billion alone.

The Company would also like to acknowledge and extend thanks to the shareholders that have provided encouragement and support as the Company worked to reopen the Marion facility.

About Greene Concepts, Inc. and Mammoth Ventures Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., is engaged in the specialty beverage and bottling business.



Safe Harbor

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

