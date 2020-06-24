Greene Concepts Signs Land Purchase Agreement Including Multiple Pristine Artesian Spring Wellheads To Expand Potential Production Beyond Current 192 Million Bottles Annually

Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2020) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) has negotiated and signed a property purchase agreement for an additional 10 acres of land adjacent to the Company's Marion, NC bottling facility. The additional acreage will provide the company with the ownership of seven wells and unlimited access to the underground pristine water aquifer that lays deep beneath the property located within the Pisgah National forest once owned by George W. Vanderbilt and considered to be the birthplace to modern forestry in the U.S.



Greene Concepts Inc Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/58474_efdfced564896a18_001full.jpg

The company continues to experience a vast increase in customer interest and sales regarding its products. Because of the swell in sales activity and projections due to convenience store, Water Club and many other sales channels, Greene Concepts negotiated the purchase agreement for the adjoining 10 acres of land to meet the pending heavy demand.

This significantly increases annual production capacity of the bottling plant well beyond the previously mentioned 8 million cases (192 million bottles). With the addition of new bottling lines, manufacturing capacity can be increased many times fold as the company extends its' partnerships with retail and grocery stores along with other distribution avenues.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts states, "While we continue to finalize over a dozen unique business deals to advance our company and meet customer demand, we realize that we must prepare for increased growth and expansion to stay ahead of the curve. Completing this additional land purchase will enable us to produce and provide products to a multitude of national retailers and Water Club customers throughout the U.S."

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.:

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

info@inkway.com

Lenny Greene

lenny@greeneconcepts.com

559-434-1000

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58474