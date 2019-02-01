GREENE KING : PARTNERS WITH CHRIS KAMARA AND TALKSPORT

The year-long partnership with TalkSPORT radio show Hawksbee and Jacobs will promote sport in pub and give listeners exclusive offers, giveaways and the chance to meet Chris Kamara.

Hawksbee and Jacob from TalkSPORT said: 'We're really pleased to be able to partner with Greene King to offer exclusive deals and competitions for our listeners, who live, breathe and eat sport. Our show will be made even more hilarious with Chris Kamara joining us.'

Greene King partnered with Chris Kamara as part of their Summer of sport campaign last year, creating a beer in his honour - Un-BEER-lievable - which was available across 1,300 Greene King pubs during the tournament.

Chris Kamara commented: 'I'm really excited to be working with Greene King again, the partnership brings two things I love most together - sport and pubs. It will be great over the year to meet some TalkSPORT guests and I look forward to causing some mayhem in the TalkSPORT studios.'

Chris Kamara will also be promoting the Greene King Season Ticket app, which allows sport fans to stay up-to-date with the latest fixtures and results, and gives them access to deals and offers at 800 Greene King Season Ticket pubs nationwide.

Phil Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer for Greene King said: 'We really enjoyed working with Chris Kamara during the World Cup, so it's great to have him back on-board. Sport continues to be a key focus for us so we're really looking forward to working closer with TalkSPORT.'

John Kehoe, CEO of Media Agency Group said: 'Greene King pubs show everything from football to horseracing, darts to rugby and we felt that the TalkSPORT Hawksbee and Jacob show, was the perfect synergy for the brand and that sporting personality Chris Kamara was a natural fit to voice the brand trailers. We had great success with the brand during the world cup last summer and we are excited to see how this media partnership develops.'