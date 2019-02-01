Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Greene King    GNK   GB00B0HZP136

GREENE KING (GNK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GREENE KING : PARTNERS WITH CHRIS KAMARA AND TALKSPORT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 05:34pm EST

The year-long partnership with TalkSPORT radio show Hawksbee and Jacobs will promote sport in pub and give listeners exclusive offers, giveaways and the chance to meet Chris Kamara.

Hawksbee and Jacob from TalkSPORT said: 'We're really pleased to be able to partner with Greene King to offer exclusive deals and competitions for our listeners, who live, breathe and eat sport. Our show will be made even more hilarious with Chris Kamara joining us.'

Greene King partnered with Chris Kamara as part of their Summer of sport campaign last year, creating a beer in his honour - Un-BEER-lievable - which was available across 1,300 Greene King pubs during the tournament.

Chris Kamara commented: 'I'm really excited to be working with Greene King again, the partnership brings two things I love most together - sport and pubs. It will be great over the year to meet some TalkSPORT guests and I look forward to causing some mayhem in the TalkSPORT studios.'

Chris Kamara will also be promoting the Greene King Season Ticket app, which allows sport fans to stay up-to-date with the latest fixtures and results, and gives them access to deals and offers at 800 Greene King Season Ticket pubs nationwide.

Phil Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer for Greene King said: 'We really enjoyed working with Chris Kamara during the World Cup, so it's great to have him back on-board. Sport continues to be a key focus for us so we're really looking forward to working closer with TalkSPORT.'

John Kehoe, CEO of Media Agency Group said: 'Greene King pubs show everything from football to horseracing, darts to rugby and we felt that the TalkSPORT Hawksbee and Jacob show, was the perfect synergy for the brand and that sporting personality Chris Kamara was a natural fit to voice the brand trailers. We had great success with the brand during the world cup last summer and we are excited to see how this media partnership develops.'

Disclaimer

Greene King plc published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 22:33:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREENE KING
05:34pGREENE KING : Partners with chris kamara and talksport
PU
01/29GREENE KING : HARLEQUINS STARS JOIN GREENE KING TO CELEBRATE THE ‘LAST DRO..
PU
01/18GREENE KING : The season of goodwill
PU
01/16GREENE KING : poaches Merlin Entertainments executive as its new CEO
AQ
01/16MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Greene king taps merlin for new boss
AQ
01/09GREENE KING : Festive fun for Greene King as pub sales grow
AQ
01/08UK shares jump as retailers back in demand, hopes pinned on trade deal
RE
01/08Record Christmas sales cheer Greene King investors
RE
01/08GREENE KING : Christmas trading update
PU
01/04GREENE KING : orders more customised drays from Ryder
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 209 M
EBIT 2019 370 M
Net income 2019 190 M
Debt 2019 1 982 M
Yield 2019 5,57%
P/E ratio 2019 9,71
P/E ratio 2020 9,60
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
Capitalization 1 860 M
Chart GREENE KING
Duration : Period :
Greene King Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENE KING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 6,05  GBP
Spread / Average Target 0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rooney Anand Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Edward Yea Chairman
Richard Lewis Chief Operating & Property Officer
Richard Smothers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Andrew Coupe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENE KING13.64%2 437
STARBUCKS CORPORATION5.82%84 739
COMPASS GROUP PLC-1.18%33 884
SODEXO1.68%15 351
DARDEN RESTAURANTS5.08%12 960
WHITBREAD6.73%11 704
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.