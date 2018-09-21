Log in
GREENE KING : PUB PARTNERS OFFERS A WINNING ‘EX-BEER-IENCE’

09/21/2018 | 02:09pm CEST

The campaign aims to celebrate the craft of brewing and means partners at more than 1,000 Greene King leased and tenanted pubs now have access to a variety of beer promotions for customers, the tools to help them put on their own beer festivals and access to a virtual tour of the brewery, as well as the expanded guest ale range.

With the busy summer period subsiding and Christmas still several months away, the autumn months are traditionally quieter for publicans. The aim of Ex-BEER-ience is to encourage Greene King partners to look at running beer festivals, marking Oktoberfest and educating their customers of new and interesting flavours available to them.

Including beer choices with food, tasting notes and beer cocktail recipes are all encouraged so pubs can help people explore new flavours of premium cask, keg and bottled beers.

John Forrest, Greene King Pub Partners managing director, said: 'We've worked hard to create a whole package of beer-related opportunities for our partners, working alongside our brewing colleagues and other suppliers.

'We're also extremely excited to be inviting up to 100 of our premium partners to the Greene King brewery in Bury St Edmunds in October for a tour so they can see how our award-winning beers are created.

'We're passionate about good beer and we hope this campaign helps share that passion and enthusiasm for brewing and makes beer drinking even more accessible for everyone.'

Disclaimer

Greene King plc published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 12:08:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 201 M
EBIT 2019 367 M
Net income 2019 188 M
Debt 2019 1 976 M
Yield 2019 6,58%
P/E ratio 2019 8,27
P/E ratio 2020 8,18
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Capitalization 1 577 M
Chart GREENE KING
Duration : Period :
Greene King Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENE KING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5,96  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rooney Anand Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Edward Yea Chairman
Richard Lewis Chief Operating & Property Officer
Richard Smothers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Andrew Coupe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENE KING-8.32%2 092
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-1.74%76 130
COMPASS GROUP PLC0.53%33 790
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC1.15%27 805
SODEXO-16.93%16 172
DARDEN RESTAURANTS22.78%14 448
