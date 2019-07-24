GREENE KING : PUB PARTNERS TO HELP 1,000 LEASED & TENANTED PUBS CREATE THE ‘PERFECT BAR'

Working with hospitality data specialists HDI, the Perfect Bar project has researched the local markets for each individual pub and used industry data to calculate what drinks range is likely to generate the best sales for that particular pub.

Business Development Managers will use the tool to provide guidance to pubs about what tweaks to their keg beer and cider ranges could prove hugely beneficial.

Greene King Pub Partners' head of marketing Phil Chatwin said he hoped partners would be inspired to adjust their stocking choices based on the research that has taken place for every single pub, based on a number of factors including geographic location, customer base, new trends and competition.

'This is a hugely impressive project with a great deal of momentum that we hope will energise our partners to take a second look at their draught products and decide whether it really is the best they can offer their customers,' he said.

'It's completely customer-focused and is the opportunity to get the right range in a pub. Our BDMs - whose role has already evolved greatly with an increased business consultancy focus - are now able to have hugely insightful conversations with partners about what products we think will work best in their pub.

'Using this tool, plus our partners' invaluable knowledge of their local community, sets us up to have the Perfect Bar in all our pubs and we believe will give our partners an all-important edge over the competition.'