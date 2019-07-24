Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Greene King    GNK   GB00B0HZP136

GREENE KING

(GNK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GREENE KING : PUB PARTNERS TO HELP 1,000 LEASED & TENANTED PUBS CREATE THE ‘PERFECT BAR'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

Working with hospitality data specialists HDI, the Perfect Bar project has researched the local markets for each individual pub and used industry data to calculate what drinks range is likely to generate the best sales for that particular pub.

Business Development Managers will use the tool to provide guidance to pubs about what tweaks to their keg beer and cider ranges could prove hugely beneficial.

Greene King Pub Partners' head of marketing Phil Chatwin said he hoped partners would be inspired to adjust their stocking choices based on the research that has taken place for every single pub, based on a number of factors including geographic location, customer base, new trends and competition.

'This is a hugely impressive project with a great deal of momentum that we hope will energise our partners to take a second look at their draught products and decide whether it really is the best they can offer their customers,' he said.

'It's completely customer-focused and is the opportunity to get the right range in a pub. Our BDMs - whose role has already evolved greatly with an increased business consultancy focus - are now able to have hugely insightful conversations with partners about what products we think will work best in their pub.

'Using this tool, plus our partners' invaluable knowledge of their local community, sets us up to have the Perfect Bar in all our pubs and we believe will give our partners an all-important edge over the competition.'

Disclaimer

Greene King plc published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 16:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREENE KING
12:20pGREENE KING : PUB PARTNERS TO HELP 1,000 LEASED & TENANTED PUBS CREATE THE &lsqu..
PU
12:15pGREENE KING : Belhaven celebrates 300 years with brewery festival
PU
07/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Global trade worries weigh down FTSE 100; pub chain Ei s..
RE
07/18Slug and Lettuce owner to buy pub chain Ei for 1.3 billion pounds
RE
07/12GREENE KING : From benidorm to gateshead - getting into hospitality
PU
07/10GREENE KING : Kick starts the career of 300 young people with the prince's trust
PU
07/09YOUNG BREWERY : pins hopes on rugby to offset wet weather
RE
06/28GREENE KING : posts robust full-year sales growth despite a wet spring
AQ
06/27GREENE KING : Wet June hurts Greene King pub sales but robust 2018 lifts shares
RE
06/24GREENE KING PLC : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 231 M
EBIT 2020 369 M
Net income 2020 199 M
Debt 2020 1 875 M
Yield 2020 5,12%
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,74x
EV / Sales2021 1,72x
Capitalization 2 011 M
Chart GREENE KING
Duration : Period :
Greene King Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENE KING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 676,00  GBp
Last Close Price 648,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rooney Anand Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Edward Yea Chairman
Richard Lewis Chief Operating & Property Officer
Richard Smothers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Andrew Coupe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENE KING22.88%2 502
STARBUCKS CORPORATION41.18%109 141
COMPASS GROUP PLC19.06%38 786
COMPASS GROUP PLC (ADR)17.03%38 786
SODEXO14.19%16 614
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.25.64%15 405
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group