Greene King : BELHAVEN CELEBRATES 300 YEARS WITH BREWERY FESTIVAL

07/24/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Belhaven Brewery is to host a weekend festival at the brewery this September to celebrate 300 years of brewing beautiful beers.

The 'Belhaven 300th Birthday Bash' is set to take place on Saturday 21st September and will be a celebration of the very best of Scottish music and beer.

Belhaven's story marries 300 years of history with a distinctly modern outlook and the festival line up reflects this marriage of traditional and modern. The main stage showcases the very best in Scottish traditional music and top talent from Scotland's folk scene over the last three decades.

The line-up includes household names like Dougie MacLean and Capercaillie to innovative new bands like Assynt ('Up and Coming Artist of the Year' at the BBC Scots Trad Music Awards 2018) and Kinnaris Quintet.

Multi award-winning Scottish contemporary folk band Breabach are joined by Highland outfit Tide Lines, Niteworks who have become renowned for their fusion of electronica and folk music, and of course Elephant Sessions and Talisk - both winners of Belhaven's annual bursary for innovation in Scottish music.

Gates open at 11am with the first act taking to the stage at 12pm. Meanwhile the brewery gardens will host family activities including music masterclasses.

Belhaven Brewery's award winning beers will be served from tap bars around the brewery grounds including 1719, a specially brewed birthday celebration pale ale, Twisted Grapefruit IPA, current Scottish Beer of the Year, gold-medal winner Twisted Thistle IPA and of course Scotland's favourite ale, Belhaven Best.

There will be food stalls featuring delicious choices as well as Belhaven Brewery and bands merchandise stalls.

Gordon Muir, Belhaven Brewery's marketing controller and festival organiser said, 'It's not every year you get to mark a milestone as big as 300 years and so we wanted to celebrate this with Belhaven's two loves, beer and Scottish music. Belhaven's 300th Birthday Bash is the ultimate party for those fans and our loyal customers who enjoy nothing more than a few beers and great live music.

'We've plenty of things for the whole family to do including story-telling and games for youngsters, selfie sessions and music masterclasses for the teens and beer tastings and brewery tours for the adults.

'The line-up demonstrates the breadth and vibrancy of the Scottish folk scene at the moment. Many of these bands have travelled the globe performing their tunes in Sydney Opera House, Byron Bay, America and more, while Tide Lines sold out their November Barrowlands show in just six minutes, so this event is a great opportunity to see some of the most in-demand traditional artists play in the fantastic setting of our brewery in Dunbar.'

The chilled out vibe continues on Sunday 22nd September, with the brewery hosting an open day between 11 and 5pm. For half the usual price, visitors can enjoy a brewery tour and finish off in the brewery garden to enjoy a pint or two or a bite to eat in the relaxed surroundings.

Tickets are now on sale at www.tickets-scotland.com/Belha Saturday's music festival is £25 per person with children under 12 free.* Sunday's brewery open day is £5 per person. Full details including information on the bands are available at www.Belhaven.co.uk/Birthday-Bash

Disclaimer

Greene King plc published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 16:14:01 UTC
