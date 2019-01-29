Greene King : HARLEQUINS STARS JOIN GREENE KING TO CELEBRATE THE ‘LAST DROP OUT' WITH SPORTING MOMENT POLL

Customers handed the last pint of the barrel receive a golden ticket which has a range of prizes within, including a free pint of Greene King IPA, rugby merchandise and even a holiday to Japan to watch the rugby this September. Likewise, the bar staff can win some great prizes including £500 cash. With 9000 prizes to be won, there is plenty of incentive for pubs to get serving.

To celebrate the launch, Harlequins rugby stars Scotland International Tim Visser, England wing Nathan Earle and Kiwi winger Mat Luamanu joined fans at The George in Twickenham to debate the hot topic 'What's the greatest last gasp sporting moment of all time?'.

A poll run by Greene King on social media resulted in a resounding winner from over 2000 votes; Jonny Wilkinson's drop kick in the final of the 2003 rugby world cup. In second place was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's goal against Bayern Munich to win the 1999 Champions League. Whilst the participants rated England's Ashes win by two runs over Australia in the second Test in 2005 as the third most impressive last moment of the game sporting achievement.

Speaking about Greene King IPA's Last Drop Out promotion Matt Starbuck, managing director, Brewing & Brands said: 'Greene King IPA has a strong association with rugby, as the official Community Club partner of the RFU, the headline sponsor of the Championship and sponsor of hundreds of rugby clubs from premiership through to local community ones. The Last Drop Out not only celebrates the great British pint, it rewards the bar staff as well as the customer, adding a great incentive for rugby fans to visit the pub and bar staff to sell upsell beer.'

England Squad and Harlequins player Nathan Earle added: 'There are so many great contenders for the nation's favourite last gasp sporting moment but I'm not surprised Jonny's Wilkinson's 2003 drop goal won. It's an iconic moment in sporting history and just goes to show that anything can happen in sport right up until the last whistle. A bit like The Last Drop Out, the final pint of Greene King IPA could be the one that brings the greatest reward.'