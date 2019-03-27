Log in
Greene King : NEW BROTHERS PARMA VIOLET CIDER COMES TO GREENE KING

0
03/27/2019 | 10:50am EDT

Parma Violet is a delicate flavour of sweet violets with a subtle hint of floral notes and delicious local Somerset apples and is best served over ice. Furthermore it is gluten free & suitable for vegans.

Cider lovers can enjoy the new Spring flavour in Greene King's Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, Pub & Carvery and a number of Greene King Locals Pubs.

Calum Cameron, senior drinks category manager at Greene King, said: 'The trend for flavoured cider is huge at the moment, which is why we worked with Brothers to create this new cider. We're really excited to launch Brothers Parma Violet Cider exclusively across our pubs.

'Brothers are known for their array of different flavoured drinks and this one is no exception, we're sure guests who visit our pubs will love it.'

To find your local Greene King pub, go to: www.greeneking.co.uk

Disclaimer

Greene King plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 14:49:10 UTC
