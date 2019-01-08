Greene King : Pub group Greene King posts double-digit holiday sales growth
0
01/08/2019 | 02:23am EST
(Reuters) - Pub operator Greene King Plc on Tuesday said comparable sales for the two weeks covering Christmas and New Year's eve rose 10.9 percent, boosted by strong demand for beers and ales from British pub-goers at its outlets.
Greene King said Brexit uncertainty could still hurt consumer spending during the year, but the company remains confident for its outlook on the financial year.
(Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)