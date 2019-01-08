Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Greene King    GNK   GB00B0HZP136

GREENE KING (GNK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Greene King : Pub group Greene King posts double-digit holiday sales growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 02:23am EST

(Reuters) - Pub operator Greene King Plc on Tuesday said comparable sales for the two weeks covering Christmas and New Year's eve rose 10.9 percent, boosted by strong demand for beers and ales from British pub-goers at its outlets.

Greene King said Brexit uncertainty could still hurt consumer spending during the year, but the company remains confident for its outlook on the financial year.

(Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREENE KING
02:24aGREENE KING : Christmas trading update
PU
02:23aGREENE KING : Pub group Greene King posts double-digit holiday sales growth
RE
01/04GREENE KING : orders more customised drays from Ryder
AQ
01/04Slug and Lettuce owner reports higher Christmas takings
RE
01/03GREENE KING : Belhaven brewery toasts its 300th birthday
PU
2018GREENE KING : British Beer and Pub Association welcomes publication of first set..
AQ
2018GREENE KING : Three quarters of brits enjoy a pub visit at christmas according t..
PU
2018GREENE KING : TAKES HOME ‘BEST TRAINING PARTNERSHIP' AT THE TRAINING JOURN..
PU
2018GREENE KING : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018GREENE KING : Royal results for Greene King on super summer
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 202 M
EBIT 2019 368 M
Net income 2019 188 M
Debt 2019 1 982 M
Yield 2019 6,04%
P/E ratio 2019 9,00
P/E ratio 2020 8,86
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Capitalization 1 715 M
Chart GREENE KING
Duration : Period :
Greene King Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENE KING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,93  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rooney Anand Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Edward Yea Chairman
Richard Lewis Chief Operating & Property Officer
Richard Smothers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Andrew Coupe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENE KING4.77%2 190
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-1.29%78 865
COMPASS GROUP PLC-0.27%33 044
SODEXO-0.76%14 725
DARDEN RESTAURANTS1.54%12 524
WHITBREAD4.39%10 938
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.