GREENE KING

(GNK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/06 03:18:18 am
840.9 GBp   +0.01%
Greene King : Q1 AND AGM TRADING UPDATE

09/06/2019 | 02:57am EDT

At its AGM today, Greene King will make the following trading statement for the 18 weeks to 1 September 2019.

Like-for-like (LFL) sales in Pub Company grew 1.5% over the last seven weeks1 and, on a two year basis, were up 2.4%, demonstrating the continued momentum in Pub Company as a result of our ongoing focus on improving value, service and quality. LFL sales were down 1.8% for the first 18 weeks, reflecting the tough comparatives of last year's successful World Cup and good weather. On a two year basis, LFL sales for the first 18 weeks were up 1.0%.

LFL net income in Pub Partners was down 4.2% for the first 16 weeks, driven by softer LFL beer sales following last year's comparatives. In Brewing & Brands, total beer volumes were down 6.5% for the first 18 weeks and own-brewed volumes were down 7.9%.

We are on track with our cost mitigation programme and expect to limit net inflation this financial year to £10-20m. We also continue to make progress on our refinancing programme and in June we prepaid the remaining £93m Spirit A4 bonds. We remain on track with our disposal programme and expect to dispose of 85-95 pubs this year, generating disposal proceeds of £45-55m from which we will fund the opening of eight new pubs.

On 19 August 2019, Greene King announced a recommended cash acquisition for the company by CK Noble (UK) Limited. Under the terms of the acquisition, each Greene King shareholder will be entitled to receive 850 pence in cash.

In addition, the acquisition allows for the distribution of the previously announced final dividend for the 52 weeks ended 28 April 2019 of 24.4 pence per Greene King share to be paid (subject to approval by Greene King shareholders at today's AGM) on 13 September 2019 to Greene King shareholders on the register as at the close of business on 9 August 2019.

  1. Weeks 1-11 2018 included football World Cup trading; weeks 12-18 2018 did not

Disclaimer

Greene King plc published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 06:56:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 221 M
EBIT 2020 365 M
Net income 2020 194 M
Debt 2020 1 875 M
Yield 2020 3,95%
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
EV / Sales2021 1,97x
Capitalization 2 606 M
