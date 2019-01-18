Log in
Greene King    GNK   GB00B0HZP136

GREENE KING (GNK)
Greene King : THE SEASON OF GOODWILL

01/18/2019 | 06:34am EST

The Storyteller in Rotherham has a number of carers from the local Lighthouse Hostel among their regulars. Before Christmas they were asked if the hostel could raffle off a couple of free carveries to the residents for New Year's Day. When between the pub and the hostel couldn't decide on just two winners the team decided to offer everyone a carvery instead and on New Year's Day over 20 of the hostel's residents visited the pub for a free carvery.

Additionally the pub was set up as a collection point for the Shoebox appeal over Christmas and sent around 20 bags full of boxes from customers and team members.

Disclaimer

Greene King plc published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 11:33:00 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 205 M
EBIT 2019 368 M
Net income 2019 190 M
Debt 2019 1 981 M
Yield 2019 5,56%
P/E ratio 2019 9,75
P/E ratio 2020 9,66
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
Capitalization 1 865 M
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rooney Anand Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Edward Yea Chairman
Richard Lewis Chief Operating & Property Officer
Richard Smothers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Andrew Coupe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENE KING13.94%2 420
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-0.98%79 746
COMPASS GROUP PLC-2.33%33 165
SODEXO6.35%15 988
DARDEN RESTAURANTS8.16%13 340
WHITBREAD3.54%11 297
