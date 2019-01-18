Greene King : THE SEASON OF GOODWILL

The Storyteller in Rotherham has a number of carers from the local Lighthouse Hostel among their regulars. Before Christmas they were asked if the hostel could raffle off a couple of free carveries to the residents for New Year's Day. When between the pub and the hostel couldn't decide on just two winners the team decided to offer everyone a carvery instead and on New Year's Day over 20 of the hostel's residents visited the pub for a free carvery.

Additionally the pub was set up as a collection point for the Shoebox appeal over Christmas and sent around 20 bags full of boxes from customers and team members.