Greene King : YOU CAN NOW HAVE YOUR CAKE (AND PIE) AND EAT IT

Hungry Horse, the 270-strong pub brand, has launched the Black Forest Pie Cake which features two desserts in one - a delicious cherry pie filling encased in a flaky shortcrust pastry, baked inside an indulgent chocolate fudge cake.

The pub brand, which is famed for its generous portions and quirky dishes, has introduced the innovative creation as part of its new autumn menu. The dessert, which is served warm with vanilla flavoured ice cream, is the ultimate after-dinner treat, perfect for those with a sweet tooth who just can't make a decision.

Jason Radbourn, food development manager at Hungry Horse, said: 'We know one of the greatest dilemmas when eating out is choosing what dessert to have from the menu. We've now made this choice easy with our delicious new black forest pie cake, combining two of our favourite dishes to create the ultimate sweet treat for indecisive dessert fans.

'We're not shy when it comes to experimenting with food innovation. We've also introduced a number of brand new dishes to our autumn menu, including a new pizza menu and the chick 'n' wings challenge, and we hope our guests are as excited as we are to try our tasty new offering.'

The black forest pie cake is available now at 270 Hungry Horse pubs nationwide. To find your nearest pub visit: hungryhorse.co.uk/find-us.