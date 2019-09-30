Log in
GREENE KING PLC

(GNK)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/30 06:50:23 am
845.7 GBp   +0.04%
06:18aGREENE KING : Form 8.3 - Greene King plc
PU
05:19aGlobal third-quarter M&A sinks to three-year low amid U.S.-China trade war fears
RE
05:18aGREENE KING : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
Greene King : Form 8.3 - Greene King plc

09/30/2019 | 06:18am EDT

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Société Générale S.A.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Greene King plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

27/09/2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

11,217,260

3.62

348

0.00

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

0

0.00

62,490

0.02

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00

0

0.00

TOTAL:

11,217,260

3.62

62,838

0.02

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit GBP

Ordinary

Purchase

24

8.454

Ordinary

Purchase

294

8.458

Ordinary

Purchase

288

8.458

Ordinary

Purchase

316

8.462

Ordinary

Purchase

293

8.462

Ordinary

Purchase

109

8.462

Ordinary

Purchase

215

8.46

Ordinary

Purchase

59

8.46

Ordinary

Purchase

371

8.46

Ordinary

Purchase

286

8.46

Ordinary

Purchase

265

8.46

Ordinary

Purchase

295

8.462

Ordinary

Purchase

370

8.46

Ordinary

Purchase

303

8.462

Ordinary

Purchase

100

8.458

Ordinary

Purchase

2,680

8.458

Ordinary

Purchase

1,148

8.458

Ordinary

Purchase

732

8.458

Ordinary

Purchase

957

8.458

Ordinary

Purchase

327

8.458

Ordinary

Purchase

272

8.46

Ordinary

Purchase

281

8.462

Ordinary

Purchase

525

8.462

Ordinary

Purchase

526

8.458

Ordinary

Purchase

138

8.456

Ordinary

Purchase

291

8.462

Ordinary

Purchase

341

8.46

Ordinary

Purchase

296

8.46

Ordinary

Purchase

668

8.456

Ordinary

Purchase

300

8.458

Ordinary

Purchase

279

8.462

Ordinary

Purchase

525

8.462

Ordinary

Purchase

286

8.458

Ordinary

Purchase

494

8.458

Ordinary

Purchase

264

8.458

Ordinary

Purchase

281

8.456

Ordinary

Purchase

103

8.454

Ordinary

Purchase

330

8.454

Ordinary

Purchase

678

8.454

Ordinary

Purchase

26

8.458

Ordinary

Purchase

2,644

8.456

Ordinary

Purchase

2,000

8.456

Ordinary

Purchase

4,973

8.458

Ordinary

Purchase

636

8.458

Ordinary

Purchase

446

8.46

Ordinary

Purchase

250

8.46

Ordinary

Purchase

8,400

8.456

Ordinary

Purchase

933

8.456

Ordinary

Purchase

277

8.456

Ordinary

Purchase

379

8.458

Ordinary

Purchase

303

8.456

Ordinary

Sale

362

8.456

Ordinary

Sale

15

8.456

Ordinary

Sale

145

8.456

Ordinary

Sale

10

8.456

Ordinary

Sale

281

8.456

Ordinary

Sale

244

8.456

Ordinary

Sale

526

8.458

Ordinary

Sale

526

8.454

Ordinary

Sale

284

8.456

Ordinary

Sale

526

8.456

Ordinary

Sale

1,281

8.454

Ordinary

Sale

1,931

8.4539979

Ordinary

Sale

1,810

8.454

Ordinary

Sale

1,626

8.454

Ordinary

Sale

23,100

8.454

Ordinary

Sale

723

8.454

Ordinary

Sale

169

8.454

Ordinary

Sale

152

8.454

Total Purchases

37,577

Total Sales

33,711

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

GBP

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit GBP

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable) GBP

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

30/09/2019

Contact name:

Paul Jenkins

Telephone number*:

+44 20 7676 6969

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Greene King plc published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 10:17:09 UTC
