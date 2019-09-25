Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Greene King plc    GNK   GB00B0HZP136

GREENE KING PLC

(GNK)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/25 04:49:39 am
845.5 GBp   -0.08%
04:23aGREENE KING : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
09/24MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD : Form 8.3 - GREENE KING PLC
AQ
09/24GREENE KING : Form 8.3 - GNK LN
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Greene King : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 04:23am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH

RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Greene King plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt
principal trader is connected:

Greene King plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

24 September 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)

12.5p ordinary

Purchase

111,009

8.4620

8.4540

12.5p ordinary

Sale

15,809

8.4620

8.4560

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a
long/short position,
increasing/reducing a
long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing,
selling,
varying etc.

Number of securities to
which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American,
European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of
securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,
formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal
or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with
a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between
the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

25 September 2019

Contact name:

Damian Flanagan

Telephone number:

+44 (28) 9040-9676

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information
Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Greene King plc published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 08:22:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREENE KING PLC
04:23aGREENE KING : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
09/24MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD : Form 8.3 - GREENE KING PLC
AQ
09/24GREENE KING : Form 8.3 - GNK LN
PU
09/24FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Greene King plc
PU
09/24GREENE KING : Bury st edmunds publicans retire after 33 years running popular pu..
PU
09/23GREENE KING : Belhaven celebrates 300 years with spectacular sell out brewery fe..
PU
09/23GREENE KING : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Greene King Plc
PU
09/23GREENE KING : Form 8.3 - Greene King plc
PU
09/23GREENE KING : HSBC BANK PLC - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Greene King plc
PU
09/20GREENE KING : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Greene King Plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 221 M
EBIT 2020 365 M
Net income 2020 194 M
Debt 2020 1 875 M
Yield 2020 3,92%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
EV / Sales2021 1,98x
Capitalization 2 623 M
Chart GREENE KING PLC
Duration : Period :
Greene King plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENE KING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 814,00  GBp
Last Close Price 846,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 0,45%
Spread / Average Target -3,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nick S. MacKenzie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Edward Yea Chairman
Richard Lewis Chief Operating & Property Officer
Richard Smothers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Andrew Coupe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENE KING PLC60.27%3 269
STARBUCKS CORPORATION39.63%108 700
COMPASS GROUP PLC23.70%40 051
SODEXO11.79%15 985
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.17.99%14 638
WHITBREAD PLC-3.95%7 328
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group