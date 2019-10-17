Greene King : Statement re European Commission Clearance 0 10/17/2019 | 07:09am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION 17 October 2019 Recommended Cash Acquisition for Greene King plc ('Greene King') by CK Noble (UK) Limited ('CK Bidco') (a wholly-owned subsidiary of CK Asset Holdings Limited ('CKA')) European Commission Clearance and Expected Timetable update CK Bidco and Greene King are pleased to announce that, the European Commission has unconditionally cleared, under the EU Merger Regulation, the recommended cash offer by CK Bidco (a wholly-owned subsidiary of CKA) for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Greene King, not already owned by or on behalf of the CKA Group (the 'Acquisition'), to be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006. The full terms of, and conditions to, the Acquisition were set out in the scheme document posted by Greene King to Greene King Shareholders on 16 September 2019 (the 'Scheme Document'). Accordingly, the Regulatory Condition set out in paragraph 3(b) of Part A of Part III of the Scheme Document, has now been satisfied. Next steps and timetable The Acquisition remains subject to the sanction by the Court at the Sanction Hearing, the delivery of a copy of the Scheme Court Order to the Registrar of Companies and the satisfaction or (if capable of waiver) the waiver of the remaining Conditions to the Scheme (as set out in the Scheme Document). Further to Greene King's announcement on 9 October 2019 confirming that all resolutions proposed were duly passed at the Court Meeting, the Greene King General Meeting and the CKA General Meeting, set out below is an updated 'Expected Timetable of Principal Events'. In particular, please note that the Sanction Hearing has been scheduled for 29 October 2019 and the Effective Date of the Scheme is expected to be on 30 October 2019. Event Time and/or date(1) Sanction Hearing 29 October 2019 Date on which the Court makes its order sanctioning the Scheme 29 October 2019 Last day of dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, and disablement in CREST of, Greene King Shares 30 October 2019 Scheme Record Time 6.30 p.m. on 30 October 2019 Scheme Effective Time after 6.30 p.m. on 30 October 2019 (2) Cancellation of the listing of the Greene King Shares on the Official List and termination of the Greene King ADR programme by 8.00 a.m. on 31 October 2019 Despatch of cheques and crediting of CREST accounts with cash due within 14 days of the Effective Date Long Stop Date 31 March 2020(3) Notes: (1) The dates and times given are indicative only and are based on current expectations and may be subject to change.References to times are London time, unless otherwise stated. If any of the times and/or dates above change, the revised times and/or dates will be announced via a Regulatory Information Service. (2) The 'Scheme Effective Time' of the Scheme is the date and time at which the Scheme becomes effective pursuant to its terms and will be on delivery of the Scheme Court Order to the Registrar of Companies in the UK. The Scheme Court Order is expected to be delivered to the Registrar of Companies following the Scheme Record Time on the Business Day immediately after the date on which the Court makes the Scheme Court Order, at which time the Scheme will become Effective. The events which are stated as occurring on subsequent dates, including the crediting of CREST accounts, are conditional on the Scheme Effective Time and operate by reference to this time. (3) This is the latest date by which the Scheme may become Effective. However, the Long Stop Date may be extended to such later date as CK Bidco and Greene King may, with the consent of the Panel, agree and, if required, the Court may allow. Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Scheme Document unless the context requires otherwise. Enquiries: HSBC Bank plc (financial adviser to CKA and CK Bidco) Anthony Parsons Tel: +44(0) 20 7991 8888

David Plowman

Aamir Khan

Edmond Tin Brunswick (PR adviser to CKA) Stuart Hudson Tel: +44(0) 20 7404 5959

Nick Cosgrove Greene King Nick Mackenzie, Chief Executive Tel: +44(0) 12 8476 3222

Richard Smothers, Chief Financial Officer Citigroup Global Markets Limited (joint financial adviser

and joint corporate broker to Greene King) David Wormsley Tel: +44(0) 20 7986 4000

Andrew Seaton

Edward McBride

Christopher Wren Rothschild & Co (joint financial adviser to Greene King) John Deans Tel: +44(0) 20 7280 5000

Edward Duckett

Ashley Gillard Peel Hunt (joint corporate broker to Greene King) Dan Webster Tel: +44(0) 20 7418 8869 Finsbury (PR adviser to Greene King) Alastair Hetherington Tel: +44(0) 20 7251 3801

Philip Walters Clifford Chance LLP is acting as legal adviser to CKA and CK Bidco. Linklaters LLP is acting as legal adviser to Greene King. Important Notices HSBC Bank plc ('HSBC'), which is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the PRA and the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for CKA and CK Bidco and no one else in connection with the Acquisition and will not be responsible to anyone other than CKA and CK Bidco for providing the protections afforded to clients of HSBC nor for giving advice in relation to the Acquisition or any matter or arrangement referred to in this announcement. Neither HSBC, nor any of its affiliates, owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of HSBC in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise. HSBC has given, and not withdrawn, its consent to the inclusion in this announcement of the references to its name in the form and context in which they appear. Citigroup Global Markets Limited ('Citigroup'), which is authorised by the PRA and regulated in the UK by the FCA and the PRA, is acting exclusively as financial adviser for Greene King and no one else in connection with the Acquisition and other matters described in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Greene King for providing the protections afforded to clients of Citigroup nor for providing advice in connection with any matter referred to herein. Neither Citigroup nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Citigroup in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein, the Acquisition or otherwise. N.M. Rothschild and Sons Limited ('Rothschild & Co'), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting as financial adviser to Greene King and no one else in connection with the matters described in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Greene King for providing the protections afforded to clients of Rothschild & Co nor for providing advice in connection with any matter referred to herein. Neither Rothschild & Co nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Rothschild & Co in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein, the Acquisition or otherwise. Peel Hunt LLP ('Peel Hunt'), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting exclusively for Greene King and for no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters referred to in this announcement and the Acquisition and will not be responsible to anyone other than Greene King for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Acquisition or any other matter or arrangement referred to in this announcement. This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise. The Acquisition will be made solely through this announcement (or, if the Acquisition is implemented by way of a Takeover Offer, the offer document), which will contain the full terms and conditions of the Acquisition, including details of how to vote in respect of the Acquisition. Any acceptance or other response to the Acquisition should be made only on the basis of the information in this announcement (or, if the Acquisition is implemented by way of a Takeover Offer, the offer document). This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus equivalent document. Overseas Shareholders This announcement has been prepared in accordance with English law, the Takeover Code, the Market Abuse Regulation and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside England. The availability of the Acquisition to Greene King Shareholders who are not resident in and citizens of the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are located or of which they are citizens. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable legal or regulatory requirements of their jurisdictions. In particular, the ability of persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom to vote their Greene King Shares with respect to the Scheme at the Court Meeting, or to appoint another person as proxy to vote at the Court Meeting on their behalf, may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are located. Any failure to comply with the applicable restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Acquisition disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person. Further details in relation to Overseas Shareholders are contained in the Scheme Document. Unless otherwise determined by CK Bidco or required by the Takeover Code, and permitted by applicable law and regulation, the Acquisition will not be made available, directly or indirectly, in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction and no person may vote in favour of the Scheme by any such use, means, instrumentality or from within a Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction. Copies of this announcement and any formal documentation relating to the Acquisition are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in or into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction and persons receiving such documents (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must not mail or otherwise forward, distribute or send it in or into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction. Doing so may render invalid any related purported vote in respect of the Acquisition. If the Acquisition is implemented by way of a Takeover Offer (unless otherwise permitted by applicable law and regulation), the Takeover Offer may not be made directly or indirectly, in or into, or by the use of mails or any means or instrumentality (including, but not limited to, facsimile, e-mail or other electronic transmission, telex or telephone) of interstate or foreign commerce of, or of any facility of a national, state or other securities exchange of any Restricted Jurisdiction and the Takeover Offer may not be capable of acceptance by any such use, means, instrumentality or facilities. In accordance with the Takeover Code, normal United Kingdom market practice and Rule 14e-5(b) of the US Exchange Act, Citigroup and its respective affiliates will continue to act as exempt principal trader in Greene King securities on the London Stock Exchange. These purchases and activities by exempt principal traders which are required to be made public in the United Kingdom pursuant to the Takeover Code will be reported to a Regulatory Information Service and will be available on the London Stock Exchange website at www.londonstockexchange.com. This information will also be publicly disclosed in the United States to the extent that such information is made public in the United Kingdom. Notice to US investors in Greene King The Acquisition relates to the shares of an English company and is being made by means of a Scheme of arrangement provided for under English company law. A transaction effected by means of a scheme of arrangement is not subject to the tender offer or proxy solicitation rules under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the 'US Exchange Act'). Accordingly, the Acquisition is subject to the disclosure requirements and practices applicable in the United Kingdom to schemes of arrangement which differ from the disclosure requirements of the US tender offer and proxy solicitation rules. If, in the future, CK Bidco exercises its right to implement the Acquisition by way of a Takeover Offer, which is to be made into the US, such Takeover Offer will be made in compliance with the applicable US laws and regulations, including Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the US Exchange Act. It may be difficult for US holders of Greene King Shares and Greene King ADR Holders to enforce their rights and any claim arising out of the US federal laws, since CK Bidco and Greene King are located in a non-US jurisdiction, and some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-US jurisdiction. US holders of Greene King Shares and Greene King ADR Holders may not be able to sue a non-US company or its officers or directors in a non-US court for violations of the US securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-US company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a US court's judgement. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any US state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the Acquisition, or determined if this announcement is accurate or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the US. US Greene King Shareholders and Greene King ADR Holders also should be aware that the transaction contemplated herein may have tax consequences in the US and, that such consequences, if any, are not described herein. US Greene King Shareholders and Greene King ADR Holders are urged to consult with legal, tax and financial advisers in connection with making a decision regarding this transaction. Forward looking statements This announcement (including information incorporated by reference in this announcement),oral statements made regarding the Acquisition, and other information published by CK Bidco and Greene King contain statements which are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of CK Bidco and Greene King about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement include statements relating to the expected effects of the Acquisition on CK Bidco and Greene King (including their future prospects, developments and strategies), the expected timing and scope of the Acquisition and other statements other than historical facts. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as 'plans', 'expects' or 'does not expect', 'is expected', 'is subject to', 'budget', 'projects', 'strategy', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates' or 'does not anticipate', or 'believes', or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'should', 'would', 'might' or 'will' be taken, occur or be achieved. Although CK Bidco and Greene King believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, CK Bidco and Greene King can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the ability to complete the Acquisition; the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of other Conditions on the proposed terms and schedule; as future market conditions, changes in general economic and business conditions, the behaviour of other market participants, the anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction not being realised as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions in the countries in which CK Bidco and Greene King operate, weak, volatile or illiquid capital and/or credit markets, changes in tax rates, interest rate and currency value fluctuations, the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which CK Bidco and Greene King operate and changes in laws or in supervisory expectations or requirements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in the light of such factors. Neither CK Bidco nor Greene King, nor any of their respective associates or directors, officers or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this announcement will actually occur. You are cautioned not to place any reliance on these forward-looking statements. Other than in accordance with their legal or regulatory obligations, neither CK Bidco nor Greene King is under any obligation, and CK Bidco and Greene King expressly disclaim any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Disclosure requirements of the Takeover Code Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Takeover Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure. Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Takeover Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror, save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing. If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3. Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4). http://www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk , including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure. Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at Publication on a website A copy of this announcement will be made available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions, on Greene King's website at https://www.greeneking.co.uk/investor-centre/recommended-cash-offer and on CKA's website at https://webfilter.ckah.com/WF06/ promptly and in any event by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the Business Day following the publication of this announcement. For the avoidance of doubt, the contents of these websites are not incorporated into and do not form part of this announcement. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Greene King plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 11:08:04 UTC 0 Latest news on GREENE KING PLC 07:09a GREENE KING : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Greene King PLC PU 07:09a GREENE KING : Statement re European Commission Clearance PU 02:39a GREENE KING : Form 8.3 - PU 10/16 GREENE KING : Form 8.3 - GNK LN PU 10/16 GREENE KING : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Greene King Plc PU 10/16 GREENE KING : Form 8.3 - GNK LN Equity 15-October-19 Decrease In Traded Position PU 10/16 GREENE KING : Form 8.3 - Greene King plc PU 10/16 GREENE KING : HSBC BANK PLC- Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Greene King plc PU 10/15 GREENE KING : Form 8.3 -Greene King PLC PU 10/15 FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Greene King plc PU