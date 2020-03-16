Greenhill : Richard Taylor to Join Greenhill as a Managing Director in London And Chairman of Greenhill's UK Business

NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL), a leading independent investment bank, announced today that Richard Taylor has joined the Firm in London as a Managing Director and Chairman of Greenhill & Co. International LLP, Greenhill's UK business.

Mr. Taylor was formerly Chairman of Barclay's Global Corporate and Investment Banking Business. He was previously co-head of Barclay's Investment Banking Division, having joined the firm in 2011 from Merrill Lynch where he was head of UK Investment Banking. Mr. Taylor started his career with Arthur Andersen, qualifying as a Chartered Accountant, before moving into investment banking with HSBC, joining Merrill Lynch in 2000.

Scott L. Bok, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Greenhill, said, "We are delighted that Richard Taylor has decided to join us and to chair our business in the UK. He is one of the top investment bankers in London and he brings to us a wealth of experience and relationships. Our London office, which celebrated its 21st anniversary last year, has been a strong contributor to the success of the firm as a whole and it continues to go from strength to strength. I have no doubt Richard will make a very significant contribution to our future performance and to the ongoing development of our franchise."

Richard Taylor, said, "Greenhill is an organization I have respected hugely since the business was formed, having acted alongside and opposite the firm on various transactions over many years. Scott Bok and David Wyles, Greenhill's London based President, are leaders I know well and I very much look forward to helping drive the business forward, building on the strong recent momentum. I am excited by this opportunity and I look forward to supporting clients by focusing exclusively on providing independent advice."

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, San Francisco, São Paulo, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. As previously announced, the Firm expects to open a Paris office shortly, subject to regulatory approval.

