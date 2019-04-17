Log in
GREENKRAFT INC

GREENKRAFT INC

(GKIT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 04/09 01:21:20 pm
0.0262 USD   -36.10%
12:31pGreenkraft trucks eligible for huge incentives!
GL
2018Greenkraft is receiving orders for its natural gas heavy duty trucks
GL
2018Greenkraft sees high demand for its natural gas heavy duty trucks
GL
News 
News

Greenkraft trucks eligible for huge incentives!

04/17/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB: GKIT), a nationally recognized player in the alternative fuel truck and engine market is announcing new incentives available in California for Greenkraft trucks.

Greenkraft Marketing Director, met with personnel from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District in Fresno, CA. The District recently received $108M from the State of California to fund incentives for the purchase of low-emission vehicles and engines. Greenkraft LPG and CNG “near-zero” trucks are eligible for up to $100,000 in buy-down incentives from the District.

Greenkraft’ s 26,000 lbs & 33,000 lbs GVW trucks are available in forward cabin configuration with CNG and LPG fuels.  These trucks can be used in the San Joaquin Valley area to reduce emissions and provide clean transportation.  The incentives will help entities that use these types of trucks to switch to alternative fuel and receive buy-down incentives.  Greenkraft’ s trucks are a perfect product to do what the air districts wants by offering clean alternative transportation choices to businesses.  This is a very exciting news for Greenkraft and soon Greenkraft will show revenues from the sale of these trucks.  These types of incentives and opportunities will help Greenkraft to expand.  Greenkraft is also currently exploring merger & acquisition and buy out opportunities to meet the growing demand.

Greenkraft, Inc. continues to work diligently to provide long-term value for the Company and its shareholders alike by increasing revenues and executing their clearly defined expansion plan that will allow GKIT to become the #1 source for alternative fuel trucks in North America. 

About Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB: GKIT):

Greenkraft, Inc., a profitable, revenue generating publicly traded company, is a major manufacturer of alternative fuel automotive products. Greenkraft, Inc. was created to introduce clean, green, efficient, automotive products that run on alternative fuels. GKIT offers alternative commercial forward cabin trucks and alternative fuel systems for various vehicles. GKIT's commercial trucks are powered by alternative fuels such CNG and LPG from Classes 4 to 7.  Greenkraft, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures compressed natural gas and propane gas trucks, alternative fuel systems and alternative fuel engines. For more information, please visit our website at www.greenkraftinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

info@greenkraftinc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Chart GREENKRAFT INC
Duration : Period :
Greenkraft Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
