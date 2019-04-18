Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
綠地香港控股有限公司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 337)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY
The Board is pleased to announce that on 18 April 2019, the Purchaser, an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, had won the bid submitted by it through an auction for the acquisition of the Property from the Seller at the Consideration.
As the highest Applicable Percentage Ratio for the Acquisition exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules. Hence, the Acquisition is subject to the announcement and reporting requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE LISTING-FOR-SALE
On 18 April 2019, the Purchase had won the bid submitted by it through an auction organised by the Exchange Centre for the acquisition of the Property from the Seller. The principal terms of the Acquisition agreed between the Seller and the Purchaser are as follows:
Date of acceptance of bid submitted by the Purchaser:
18 April 2019
Parties
(a)the Purchaser as purchaser
(b)the Seller as seller
The Purchaser is expected to enter into a land grant contract with the Seller on or before 19 May 2019.
- 1 -
Information on the Property
The parcel of land with lot number Tongtuxu [2019]04 (桐土儲[2019]04號) located at the south side of Fazhan Avenue and west side of Zhenhua Road, Zhejiang Province, the PRC (中 國浙江省桐鄉經濟開發區發展大道南側、振華路西側) with a total site area of approximately 83,396 sq.m., and a land use right of 70 years for urban residential land use and 40 years for wholesale and retail land use and commercial and financial land use.
Consideration and Payment Terms
The Consideration, namely approximately RMB483.0 million (approximately HK$568.2 million), was the bid price submitted by the Purchaser for the acquisition of the Property, which was determined by the Purchaser with reference to the minimum bidding price stipulated by the auction, and the development potential of the Property.
The first instalment of RMB241.5 million (approximately HK$284.1 million), being 50% of the Consideration, shall be paid on or before 20 May 2019 and the balance of the Consideration shall be paid on or before 18 October 2019.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION
The Board considers that the Property has attractive development potential. The Board also considers that the terms of the Acquisition are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable, and in the interests of the Shareholders as a whole. The Consideration will be payable in cash and funded by internal resources of the Group.
GENERAL
The Company is an investment holding company. The Group is principally engaged in property development, property and hotel investment and property management.
The Seller is governmental authority of the PRC, which, among other things, has authority to sell state-owned lands. The Exchange Centre is engaged in organising auction process for sellers which want to sell their assets to bidders by auction. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief and having made all reasonable inquiries, the Seller and the Exchange Centre and their respective beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.
- 2 -
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As the highest Applicable Percentage Ratio for the Acquisition exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules. Hence, the Acquisition is subject to the announcement and reporting requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms and expressions have the following meanings:
"Acquisition"
the acquisition of the Property by the Purchaser;
"Applicable Percentage
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;
Ratio"
"Board"
the board of Directors;
"Company"
Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited (綠地香港控股有限公
司), a company incorporated with limited liability in the Cayman
Islands whose ordinary shares are listed on the Stock Exchange
(stock code: 337);
"Consideration"
RMB483.0 million (approximately HK$568.2 million), being the
consideration for the acquisition of the Property;
"Directors"
Director(s) of the Company;
"Exchange Centre"
桐鄉市公共資源交易中心 (Tongxiang City Public Resources
Exchange Centre*);
"Group"
collectively, the Company and its subsidiaries;
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;
"Hong Kong"
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange;
- 3 -
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this
announcement only, shall exclude Hong Kong, the Macau Special
Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan;
"Property"
the parcel of land with lot number Tongtuxu [2019]04 (桐土儲
[2019]04號) located at the south side of Fazhan Avenue and West
side of Zhenhua Road, Zhejiang Province, the PRC (中國浙江省
桐鄉經濟開發區發展大道南側、振華路西側);
"Purchaser"
浙江綠香企業管理有限公司 (Zhejiang Lvxiang Limited*);
"RMB"
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC;
"Seller"
中國桐鄉市自然資源和規劃局 (Bureau of Natural Resources and
Planning of Tongxiang City, the PRC*);
"Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of the share(s) in the company;
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;
"sq. m."
Square metre(s); and
"%"
per cent.
For the purpose of this announcement, the exchange rate HK$1.00 = RMB0.85 has been used for currency translation, where applicable. Such exchange rate is for illustration purposes only and does not constitute representations that any amount in RMB or HK$ has been, could have been or may be converted at such rate.
By Order of the Board
Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited
Chen Jun
Chairman
Hong Kong, 18 April 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Jun, Mr. Wang Weixian, Mr. Hou Guangjun, Mr. Wu Zhengkui and Ms. Wang Xuling; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Cheong Ying Chew, Henry, Mr. Fong Wo. Felix JP, and Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong.
Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 10:47:02 UTC