GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

綠地香港控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 337)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY

The Board is pleased to announce that on 18 April 2019, the Purchaser, an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, had won the bid submitted by it through an auction for the acquisition of the Property from the Seller at the Consideration.

As the highest Applicable Percentage Ratio for the Acquisition exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules. Hence, the Acquisition is subject to the announcement and reporting requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE LISTING-FOR-SALE

On 18 April 2019, the Purchase had won the bid submitted by it through an auction organised by the Exchange Centre for the acquisition of the Property from the Seller. The principal terms of the Acquisition agreed between the Seller and the Purchaser are as follows:

Date of acceptance of bid submitted by the Purchaser:

18 April 2019

Parties

(a)the Purchaser as purchaser

(b)the Seller as seller

The Purchaser is expected to enter into a land grant contract with the Seller on or before 19 May 2019.