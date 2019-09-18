Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd    0337   KYG4587S1049

GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD

(0337)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Greenland Hong Kong : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 04:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

綠地香港控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 337)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY

The Company is pleased to announce that on 18 September 2019, the Purchaser, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, had won the bid submitted by it through an auction for the acquisition of the Property from the Seller at the Consideration.

As the highest Applicable Percentage Ratio for the Acquisition exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules. Hence, the Acquisition is subject to the announcement and reporting requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE LISTING-FOR-SALE

On 18 September 2019, the Purchaser had won the bid submitted by it through an auction organised by the Exchange Centre for the acquisition of the Property from the Seller. The principal terms of the Acquisition agreed between the Seller and the Purchaser are as follows:

Date of acceptance of bid submitted by the Purchaser:

18 September 2019

Parties

  1. the Purchaser as purchaser
  2. the Seller as seller

The Purchaser is expected to enter into a land grant contract with the Seller on or before 15 October 2019.

- 1 -

Information on the Property

The Property is the parcel of land with lot number Chengdi 2019-C-13 (澄地2019-C-13)located at Yunting Street, the eastern side of Jingui Road, the southern side of Jinyun Road, the western side of Changshan Avenue and the northern side of Yushan Road, Jiangyin City, Jiangsu Province, the PRC ( 中國江蘇省江陰市雲亭街金桂路東、金雲街南、長山大道西、 敔山路以北). The Property has a site area of approximately 103,869 sq.m., and a land use right of 70 years for residential land use, 40 years for commercial land use, and 40 years for service facility premises (commercial) land use.

Consideration and Payment Terms

The Consideration, namely RMB827.99 million (approximately HK$909.88 million), was the bid price submitted by the Purchaser for the acquisition of the Property, which was determined by the Purchaser with reference to the minimum bid price stipulated by the auction, and the development potential of the Property.

The first instalment of the Consideration of RMB414.00 million (approximately HK$454.95 million), being 50% of the Consideration, shall be paid on or before 18 October 2019. The tender deposit of RMB248.40 million (approximately HK$272.97 million) paid by the Purchaser at the time of submitting its bid to acquire the Property shall be applied as part payment of the said first instalment. The balance of the Consideration of RMB414.00 million (approximately HK$454.95 million) shall be paid on or before 28 December 2019.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION

The Directors consider that the Property has attractive development potential. The Directors also consider that the terms of the Acquisition are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable, and in the interests of the Shareholders as a whole. The Consideration will be payable in cash and funded by internal resources of the Group.

GENERAL

The Company is an investment holding company. The Group is principally engaged in property development, property and hotel investment and property management.

The Seller is a governmental authority of the PRC, which has, among other things, authority to sell state-owned lands. The Exchange Centre is engaged in organising auction process for sellers which want to sell their assets to bidders by auction. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief and having made all reasonable inquiries, the Seller and the Exchange Centre and their respective beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATION

As the highest Applicable Percentage Ratio for the Acquisition exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules. Hence, the Acquisition is subject to the announcement and reporting requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:

"Acquisition"

acquisition of the Property by the Purchaser;

"Applicable Percentage

have the meanings ascribed to them under the Listing Rules;

Ratio", and

"connected person"

"Board"

board of Directors;

"Company"

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited (綠地香港控股有限公

), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited

liability and the ordinary shares of which are listed on the Main

Board of the Stock Exchange;

"Consideration"

RMB827.99 million (approximately HK$909.88 million), being

the consideration for the acquisition of the Property;

"Directors"

directors of the Company;

"Exchange Centre"

Public Resources Exchange Centre of Jiangyin City* (江陰市公共

資源交易中心);

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries;

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;

"Listing Rules"

Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange;

"PRC"

People's Republic of China, which for the purposes of this

announcement, excludes Hong Kong, the Macao Special

Administrative Region and Taiwan;

"Property"

the parcel of land with lot number Chengdi 2019-C-13 (澄地

2019-C-13) located at Yunting Street, the eastern side of Jingui

Road, the southern side of Jinyun Road, the western side of

Changshan Avenue and the northern side of Yushan Road,

Jiangyin City, Jiangsu Province, the PRC (中國江蘇省江陰市雲亭

街金桂路東、金雲街南、長山大道西、敔山路以北);

- 3 -

"Purchaser"

無錫國盛房產開發有限公司 ( W u x i G u o s h e n g P r o p e r t y

Development Company Limited*), a company established in the

PRC with limited liabilities;

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC;

"Seller"

Bureau of Natural Resources and Planning of Jiangyin City* (江陰

市自然資源和規劃局);

"Shareholders"

holders of the ordinary share(s) of HK$0.50 each in the share

capital of the Company;

"sq.m."

square meters;

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; and

"%"

per cent.

For the purposes of this announcement, an exchange rate of HK$1 = RMB0.91 has been used for currency translation, where applicable. Such exchange rate is for illustration purposes only and does not constitute any representations that any amount in RMB or HK$ has been, could have been or may be converted at such rate.

By order of the Board

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited

Chen Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Jun, Mr. Wang Weixian, Mr. Hou Guangjun, Mr. Wu Zhengkui and Ms. Wang Xuling; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cheong Ying Chew, Henry, Mr. Fong Wo, Felix, JP and Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong.

  • For identification purposes only

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 08:41:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDIN
04:42aGREENLAND HONG KONG : Discloseable transaction acquisition of property
PU
09/13GREENLAND HONG KONG : Discloseable transaction acquisition of property
PU
09/10GREENLAND HONG KONG : Unaudited operating statistics for january to august 2019
PU
09/02GREENLAND HONG KONG : Discloseable transaction formation of joint venture
PU
07/18GREENLAND HONG KONG : Voting Result of The Extraordinary General Meeting Held on..
PU
07/17GREENLAND HONG KONG : Notice Of Listing On The Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong Limit..
PU
07/10GREENLAND HONG KONG : Voluntary Announcement Update On Proposed Issue Of Bonds (..
PU
07/08GREENLAND HONG KONG : Unaudited Operating Statistics For January to June 2019
PU
07/07GREENLAND HONG KONG : Voluntary announcement proposed issue of u.s. dollar denom..
PU
07/03GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,63%
P/E ratio 2018 4,52x
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 7 174 M
Chart GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,59  CNY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guang Jun Hou Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Yu Sun GM-Technology Research & Development
Wei Xian Wang Honorary Chairman
Xu Ling Wang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD53.76%1 012
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%43 231
VONOVIA SE8.87%25 059
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%22 104
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 795
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-20.95%12 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group