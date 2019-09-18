Greenland Hong Kong : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY

Information on the Property

The Property is the parcel of land with lot number Chengdi 2019-C-13 (澄地2019-C-13)located at Yunting Street, the eastern side of Jingui Road, the southern side of Jinyun Road, the western side of Changshan Avenue and the northern side of Yushan Road, Jiangyin City, Jiangsu Province, the PRC ( 中國江蘇省江陰市雲亭街金桂路東、金雲街南、長山大道西、 敔山路以北). The Property has a site area of approximately 103,869 sq.m., and a land use right of 70 years for residential land use, 40 years for commercial land use, and 40 years for service facility premises (commercial) land use.

Consideration and Payment Terms

The Consideration, namely RMB827.99 million (approximately HK$909.88 million), was the bid price submitted by the Purchaser for the acquisition of the Property, which was determined by the Purchaser with reference to the minimum bid price stipulated by the auction, and the development potential of the Property.

The first instalment of the Consideration of RMB414.00 million (approximately HK$454.95 million), being 50% of the Consideration, shall be paid on or before 18 October 2019. The tender deposit of RMB248.40 million (approximately HK$272.97 million) paid by the Purchaser at the time of submitting its bid to acquire the Property shall be applied as part payment of the said first instalment. The balance of the Consideration of RMB414.00 million (approximately HK$454.95 million) shall be paid on or before 28 December 2019.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION

The Directors consider that the Property has attractive development potential. The Directors also consider that the terms of the Acquisition are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable, and in the interests of the Shareholders as a whole. The Consideration will be payable in cash and funded by internal resources of the Group.

GENERAL

The Company is an investment holding company. The Group is principally engaged in property development, property and hotel investment and property management.

The Seller is a governmental authority of the PRC, which has, among other things, authority to sell state-owned lands. The Exchange Centre is engaged in organising auction process for sellers which want to sell their assets to bidders by auction. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief and having made all reasonable inquiries, the Seller and the Exchange Centre and their respective beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATION

As the highest Applicable Percentage Ratio for the Acquisition exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules. Hence, the Acquisition is subject to the announcement and reporting requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.