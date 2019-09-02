Greenland Hong Kong : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

綠地香港控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 337)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE

The Company is pleased to announce that on 2 September 2019 (after trading hours), Glory Creation (a wholly subsidiary of the Company) and the JV Partner entered into the JV Agreement, pursuant to which:

Glory Creation and the JV Partner agreed to form a joint venture for the property development project in respect of the Land, for which the JV Company has won a bid at auction to acquire; the JV Company will have a total registered capital of RMB20 million, which will be owned as to 80% by Glory Creation and 20% by the JV Partner; the total capital commitment of Glory Creation in respect of the JV Company is expected to be not more than RMB838.4 million (approximately HK$931.6 million); and certain management and corporate affairs of the JV Company shall be bounded by the terms of the JV Agreement.

As the highest Applicable Percentage Ratio for the JV Agreement is more than 5% but less than 25%, the entering into the JV Agreement constitutes a disclosable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

