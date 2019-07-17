Log in
GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD

(0337)
Greenland Hong Kong : Notice Of Listing On The Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong Limited-US$300,000,000 6.0 per cent. Bonds due 2021

07/17/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The Bonds to be issued have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the Bonds are being offered and sold only outside the United States in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S").

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

綠地香港控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 337)

as Issuer

US$300,000,000 6.0 per cent. Bonds due 2021

(the "Bonds")

(Stock Code: 5412)

Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers

(in alphabetical order)

BOC International

HSBC

Standard Chartered Bank

Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers

(in alphabetical order)

China Everbright Bank

China Investment

Guotai Junan

Hong Kong Branch

Securities International

International

Haitong International

Orient Securities (Hong Kong)

TF International

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the US$300,000,000 6.0 per cent. Bonds due 2021 to be issued by Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited (綠地香港控股有限公司) by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only, as described in the offering memorandum relating thereto dated 10 July 2019. Permission for the listing of, and dealing in the Bonds, is expected to become effective on 18 July 2019.

Hong Kong, 17 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Jun, Mr. Wang Weixian, Mr. Hou Guangjun, Mr. Wu Zhengkui and Ms. Wang Xuling; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Cheong Ying Chew, Henry, Mr. Fong Wo, Felix, JP and Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong.

Disclaimer

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 11:04:09 UTC
