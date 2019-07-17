Greenland Hong Kong : Notice Of Listing On The Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong Limited-US$300,000,000 6.0 per cent. Bonds due 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

綠地香港控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 337)

as Issuer

US$300,000,000 6.0 per cent. Bonds due 2021

(the "Bonds")

(Stock Code: 5412)

Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers

(in alphabetical order)

BOC International HSBC Standard Chartered Bank Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers (in alphabetical order) China Everbright Bank China Investment Guotai Junan Hong Kong Branch Securities International International Haitong International Orient Securities (Hong Kong) TF International

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the US$300,000,000 6.0 per cent. Bonds due 2021 to be issued by Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited (綠地香港控股有限公司) by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only, as described in the offering memorandum relating thereto dated 10 July 2019. Permission for the listing of, and dealing in the Bonds, is expected to become effective on 18 July 2019.

Hong Kong, 17 July 2019