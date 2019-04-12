Greenland Hong Kong : Unaudited Operating Statistics For January to March 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR JANUARY TO MARCH 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that for the first three months of 2019, the contracted sales of the Company, its subsidiaries and its affiliated companies (collectively, the "Group") amounted to approximately RMB15,705 million and the contracted gross floor area sold amounted to approximately 470,317 square meters. The corresponding average selling price amounted to approximately RMB33,392 per square meter.

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. Therefore, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

