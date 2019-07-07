Greenland Hong Kong : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED ISSUE OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED BONDS BY GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. Neither this announcement nor any copy hereof may be taken into or distributed in the United States. The Bonds and the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as its financial statements. No public offer of securities is to be made by the Company in the United States.

GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

綠 地 香 港 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 337)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED ISSUE OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED BONDS

BY GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

The Company has mandated BOC International, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers in connection with the proposed issue of the Bonds.

The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of the Bonds to professional investors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the laws of Hong Kong)) only. As at the date of this announcement, the terms and conditions of the Bonds, including their principal amount, interest and maturity, have yet to be determined.

Application will be made to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for listing of, and permission to deal in, the Bonds by way of debt issue to professional investors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the laws of Hong Kong)) only under Chapter 37 of the Listing Rules. A confirmation of eligibility for listing of the Bonds has been received from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The Bonds are expected to price on or around 10 July 2019, subject to market conditions and investors' demand. The Company may decide, in its sole discretion, not to proceed with the issue of the Bonds for any reason.

As no binding agreement in relation to the proposed issue of the Bonds has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the proposed issue of the Bonds may or may not materialise. Completion of the proposed issue of the Bonds is subject to, among other things, market conditions and investors' demand. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

Further announcement(s) in respect of the proposed issue of the Bonds will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.