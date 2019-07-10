Greenland Hong Kong : Voluntary Announcement Update On Proposed Issue Of Bonds (U.S.$300,000,000 6.0 Per Cent. Bonds Due 2021) By Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

綠 地 香 港 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 337)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON PROPOSED ISSUE OF BONDS

(U.S.$300,000,000 6.0 PER CENT. BONDS DUE 2021) BY GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcement made by the Company on 8 July 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the proposed issue of the Bonds by the Company. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated.

The board of Directors is pleased to announce that on 10 July 2019, the Company entered into a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") with BOC International, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, China Everbright Bank Hong Kong Branch, China Investment Securities International, Guotai Junan International, Haitong International, Orient Securities (Hong Kong) and TF International (together, the "Joint Lead Managers") in connection with the issue of 6.0 per cent. bonds due 2021 in the aggregate principal amount of US$300,000,000 (the "Bonds"). BOC International , HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank, as joint global coordinators, and BOC International, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, China Everbright Bank Hong Kong Branch, China Investment Securities International, Guotai Junan International, Haitong International, Orient Securities (Hong Kong) and TF International, as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers are managing the issue of the Bonds.

Application has been made to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Bonds by way of debt issue to professional investors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the laws of Hong Kong)) only. A confirmation of eligibility for listing of the Bonds has been received from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Listing of the Bonds on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Bonds or the Company.

Although the Bonds have been priced, the proposed issue of the Bonds may or may not materialise. Completion of the issue of the Bonds is subject to the satisfaction, or waiver, of the conditions precedent set forth in the Subscription Agreement and is subject to, among other things, market conditions and investors' interest. In addition, the Subscription Agreement may be terminated by the Joint Lead Managers under certain circumstances. As the issue of the Bonds may or may not be completed, shareholders of the Company and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.