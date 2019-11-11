Log in
DEADLINE ALERT - Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: November 11, 2019

11/11/2019 | 03:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane"  or "the Company") (NASDAQ: GNLN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Greenlane securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's April 2019 initial public offering. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gnln.     

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane's key partner, JUUL Labs; (2) if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company's financial results and prospects; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Greenlane's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gnln or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Greenlane you have until November 11, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-alert---greenlane-holdings-inc-gnln---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-reminds-shareholders-of-class-action-and-lead-deadline-november-11-2019-300950361.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
