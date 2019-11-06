Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Greenlane Holdings, Inc.    GNLN

GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.

(GNLN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEALDINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Greenlane Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Greenlane Investors With Over $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 06:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all investors that purchased Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issues in connection with the Company's April 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). Investors have until November 12, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

In April 2019, the Greenlane held its initial public offering ("IPO") in which it sold more than 6 million common shares at $17.00 per share. On June 18, 2019, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the ban on the sale and distribution of e-cigarette products within the city. It also endorsed a ban on the manufacturing of e-cigarette products on city property. On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.27, or over 17%, to close at $11 per share on June 19, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume. Since the IPO, shares of Greenlane has traded as low as $5.39, a nearly 68% decline from the $17 per share IPO price.

The complaint, filed September 11, 2019, alleges that the IPO registration statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane's key partner, JUUL Labs; (2) that, if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company's financial results and prospects; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendant'' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Greenlane securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's IPO, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dealdine-alert-bragar-eagel--squire-pc-reminds-investors-that-a-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-against-greenlane-holdings-inc-and-encourages-greenlane-investors-with-over-100-000-in-losses-to-contact-the-firm-300953345.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.
06:01pDEALDINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
PR
11/04Greenlane Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Santa Cruz Shredder
GL
11/01Greenlane to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 8, 2019
GL
10/09GREENLANE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Excee..
NE
10/08GREENLANE DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffere..
NE
10/08GREENLANE : Announces Closing of European Acquisition of Conscious Wholesale
BU
10/03KASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Investigation of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. on Behalf ..
BU
10/02GREENLANE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Excee..
NE
10/01Greenlane to Present at the Canaccord Genuity US Cannabis Symposium
GL
10/01GREENLANE DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffere..
NE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group