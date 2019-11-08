Log in
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)

GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.

(GNLN)
  Report  
Summary 
News Summary

GREENLANE 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Greenlane Holdings, Inc. - GNLN

0
11/08/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until November 12, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GNLN), if they purchased the Company’s shares in connection with its April 2019 IPO. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Greenlane and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-gnln/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 12, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Greenlane and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) a major initiative to ban e-cigarette sales and prohibit their manufacture at the headquarters of key partner, JUUL Labs, was introduced by the City of San Francisco; (ii) if approved, it would materially and adversely impact the Company’s financial results and prospects; and (iii) as a result, Greenlane’s Registration Statement and Prospectus were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Hammond v. Greenlane Holdings, Inc., 19-cv-81259.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 203 M
EBIT 2019 -15,4 M
Net income 2019 -25,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,82x
P/E ratio 2020 -30,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,21x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 43,0 M
Chart GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,20  $
Last Close Price 4,30  $
Spread / Highest target 179%
Spread / Average Target 137%
Spread / Lowest Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aaron M. LoCascio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adam Schoenfeld President, Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Ethan Rudin Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Fischer General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%43
WALMART INC.27.60%339 892
SYSCO CORPORATION29.36%41 359
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.15.01%34 483
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.24%33 792
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED28.11%33 013
