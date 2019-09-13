GREENLANE SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Greenlane Holdings, Inc. - GNLN

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 12, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GNLN), if they purchased the Company’s shares in connection with its April 2019 IPO. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

About the Lawsuit

Greenlane and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) a major initiative to ban e-cigarette sales and prohibit their manufacture at the headquarters of key partner, JUUL Labs, was introduced by the City of San Francisco; (ii) if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company’s financial results and prospects; and (iii) as a result, Greenlane’s Registration Statement and Prospectus were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Hammond v. Greenlane Holdings, Inc., 19-cv-81259.

