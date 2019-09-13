Log in
Greenlane Holdings Inc    GNLN

GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC

(GNLN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GREENLANE SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Greenlane Holdings, Inc. - GNLN

09/13/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 12, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GNLN), if they purchased the Company’s shares in connection with its April 2019 IPO. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Greenlane and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-gnln/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 12, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Greenlane and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) a major initiative to ban e-cigarette sales and prohibit their manufacture at the headquarters of key partner, JUUL Labs, was introduced by the City of San Francisco; (ii) if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company’s financial results and prospects; and (iii) as a result, Greenlane’s Registration Statement and Prospectus were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Hammond v. Greenlane Holdings, Inc., 19-cv-81259.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
