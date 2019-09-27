Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Greenlane Holdings Inc    GNLN

GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC

(GNLN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenlane : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action. – GNLN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 06:36pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s April 2019 initial public offering. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Greenlane investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Greenlane class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1671.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that (1) the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane’s key partner, JUUL Labs; (2) if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company’s financial results and prospects; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Greenlane’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damage

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 12, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1671.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC
07:21pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
06:36pGREENLANE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Inves..
BU
09/26Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Greenlane Ho..
PR
09/26GREENLANE DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffere..
NE
09/24Greenlane Expands Global Footprint with European Acquisition
GL
09/23GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financ..
AQ
09/19GNLN NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Ac..
PR
09/19GREENLANE : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the..
BU
09/18DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
09/17LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 214 M
EBIT 2019 -14,6 M
Net income 2019 -24,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,95x
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,13x
Capitalization 34,8 M
Chart GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Greenlane Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,10  $
Last Close Price 3,48  $
Spread / Highest target 503%
Spread / Average Target 363%
Spread / Lowest Target 187%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aaron M. LoCascio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adam Schoenfeld President, Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Ethan Rudin Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Fischer General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC0.00%37
WALMART INC.27.18%336 479
SYSCO CORPORATION25.76%40 438
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC20.73%34 802
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.99%34 173
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD27.06%31 616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group