Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Greenlane Holdings, Inc.    GNLN

GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.

(GNLN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenlane to Present at the Canaccord Genuity US Cannabis Symposium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNLN) (“Greenlane”), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products, today announced that Ethan Rudin, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Douglas Fischer, General Counsel, will present and meet with investors at the Canaccord Genuity US Cannabis Symposium, to be held October 3, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The slide presentation to be referenced at the conference will be available on the Investors – Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.gnln.com/events-and-presentations.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products. The Company operates as a powerful house of brands, third party brand accelerator and distribution platform for consumption devices and lifestyle brands serving the global cannabis, CBD, and liquid nicotine markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and vape shops. Greenlane has an established track record of partnering with brands through all stages of product lifecycle, providing a range of services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, market research, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, warranty repair, supply chain management, and distribution. In addition to owning and operating its own brands, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading players including PAX Labs, (Canopy-owned) Storz & Bickel, JUUL, Grenco Science, Firefly, DaVinci, Select, Sherbinskis, Bloom Farms, Mary’s Nutritionals, Cookies and dozens of others. Greenlane’s house of brands is comprised of child-resistant packaging innovator Pollen Gear; VIBES rolling papers; the Marley Natural accessory line; the Keith Haring accessory line, Aerospaced & Groove grinders, and Higher Standards, which is both an upscale product line and an innovative retail experience with flagship stores at New York City’s famed Chelsea Market and Atlanta’s Ponce City Market. The company also owns and operates Vapor.com, an industry leading e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Media Contact:
Cory Ziskind
ICR
646-277-1232
greenlane@icrinc.com

Investor Contact:
Scott Van Winkle
ICR
617-956-6736
scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.
04:06pGreenlane to Present at the Canaccord Genuity US Cannabis Symposium
GL
09:10aGREENLANE DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffere..
NE
08:31aGreen Lotus™ Announces Exclusive United States Distribution Agreement w..
GL
09/27LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
09/27GREENLANE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Inves..
BU
09/26Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Greenlane Ho..
PR
09/26GREENLANE DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffere..
NE
09/24Greenlane Expands Global Footprint with European Acquisition
GL
09/23GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financ..
AQ
09/19GNLN NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Ac..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 214 M
EBIT 2019 -14,6 M
Net income 2019 -24,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,79x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,12x
Capitalization 33,9 M
Chart GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,10  $
Last Close Price 3,39  $
Spread / Highest target 519%
Spread / Average Target 375%
Spread / Lowest Target 195%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aaron M. LoCascio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adam Schoenfeld President, Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Ethan Rudin Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Fischer General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%34
WALMART INC.27.16%337 560
SYSCO CORPORATION26.72%40 746
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.18.77%34 557
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.56%33 815
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED27.60%31 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group