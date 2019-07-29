Greenlane to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 12, 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNLN) (“Greenlane”), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019, after the stock market closes on Monday, August 12, 2019. The Company will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community to discuss its financial results and other information at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.



The webcast of the conference call will be available on the Greenlane Investors website in the Events & Presentations section at https://investor.gnln.com/events-and-presentations or directly at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135640. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can also dial +1 (877) 705-6003 from the U.S. or international callers can dial +1 (201) 493-6725. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Monday, August 19, 2019, by dialing +1 (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. or +1 (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13693197.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products in the World. The Company operates as a powerful house of brands, third party brand accelerator and distribution platform for consumption devices and lifestyle brands serving the global cannabis, CBD, and liquid nicotine markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and vape shops. Greenlane has an established track record of partnering with brands through all stages of product lifecycle, providing a range of services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, market research, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, warranty repair, supply chain management, and distribution. In addition to owning and operating its own brands, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading players including PAX Labs, (Canopy-owned) Storz & Bickel, JUUL, Grenco Science, Firefly, DaVinci, Select, Sherbinski, Bloom Farms, Mary’s Nutritionals, Cookies and dozens of others. Greenlane’s house of brands is comprised of child-resistant packaging innovator Pollen Gear; VIBES rolling papers; the Marley Natural accessory line; the Keith Haring accessory line, Aerospaced & Groove grinders, and Higher Standards, which is both an upscale product line and an innovative retail experience with flagship stores at New York City’s famed Chelsea Market and Atlanta’s Ponce City Market. The company also owns and operates Vapor.com, an industry leading e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

