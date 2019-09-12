Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Greenlane Holdings Inc    GNLN

GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC

(GNLN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNLN) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s April 2019 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”). Greenlane investors have until November 12, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Greenlane investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In April 2019, the Company held its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold more than 6 million common shares at $17.00 per share.

On June 18, 2019, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the ban on the sale and distribution of e-cigarette products within the city. It also endorsed a ban on the manufacturing of e-cigarette products on city property.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.27, or over 17%, to close at $11 per share on June 19, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume. Since the IPO, shares of Greenlane has traded as low as $5.39, a nearly 68% decline from the $17 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane’s key partner, JUUL Labs; (2) that, if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company’s financial results and prospects; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Greenlane common stock, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC
12:55pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
11:14aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Gr..
BU
08:31aGreenlane Enters Into Agreement with Jamestown for Strategic North American E..
GL
09/11GREENLANE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action on Behalf ..
BU
09/09GREENLANE : Partners with European Retailer NOUS to Expand Higher Standards
AQ
09/05Greenlane and Sherbinskis Partner for Launch and National Distribution of Ame..
GL
09/04GREENLANE : Omura and Greenlane Announce Exclusive U.S. and Canadian Distributio..
AQ
08/30SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating Gre..
BU
08/27GREENLANE : Announces Exclusive U.S. Distribution Partnership for Bouquet Full S..
AQ
08/21GREENLANE : and Cookies Announce Exclusive U.S. Distribution Partnership and Nat..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 215 M
EBIT 2019 -15,5 M
Net income 2019 -23,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,74x
P/E ratio 2020 36,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 56,0 M
Chart GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Greenlane Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 20,10  $
Last Close Price 5,60  $
Spread / Highest target 293%
Spread / Average Target 259%
Spread / Lowest Target 230%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC0.00%56
WALMART INC.24.58%329 994
SYSCO CORPORATION23.00%39 551
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC27.55%36 781
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.46%33 182
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD24.51%31 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group