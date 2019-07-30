Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Greenlane Holdings Inc    GNLN

GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC

(GNLN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 01:59pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP informs shareholders that it is investigating Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) for potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company's April 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). On April 23, 2019, Greenlane held its IPO, offering shares at $17.00. Since its IPO, Greenlane's stock has plummeted, and currently trades at just $7.84, or less than 50% of its IPO price. Greenlane distributes consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retailer customers.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Greenlane's misconduct, click here.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC
01:59pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating Greenlane Holdings, Inc...
BU
07/29Greenlane to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 12, 2019
GL
07/24INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
07/16Greenlane Granted Second Patent for Pollen Gear™ Child-Resistant SnapTe..
GL
06/25GREENLANE : Responds to City of San Franciscos Proposed Temporary Suspension of ..
AQ
06/24GREENLANE : Responds to City of San Francisco's Proposed Temporary Suspension of..
AQ
06/19GREENLANE : Mary's Nutritionals Partners with Greenlane Holdings, Inc. to Offer ..
PR
06/04Greenlane to Participate at Upcoming Conferences
GL
05/16GREENLANE : to Participate at the Cowen Toronto Cannabis Summit
AQ
05/14GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 212 M
EBIT 2019 -7,01 M
Net income 2019 -19,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 73,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,37x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,28x
Capitalization 78,4 M
Chart GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Greenlane Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,70  $
Last Close Price 7,84  $
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target 177%
Spread / Lowest Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC0.00%78
WALMART INC.20.53%320 500
SYSCO CORPORATION13.13%35 953
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC22.38%35 376
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD19.75%30 626
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.26%30 586
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group