A.M. Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of
“a-” of Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (Greenlight Re) (Cayman Islands)
and Greenlight Reinsurance Ireland, Designated Activity Company
(Ireland). A.M. Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” of
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (Cayman Islands) (GLRE) [NASDAQ: GLRE], the
ultimate holding company. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)
is stable.
The ratings reflect GLRE’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its marginal operating
performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management (ERM).
GLRE’s risk-adjusted capitalization level of very strong, as measured by
Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), its financial flexibility, robust
liquidity and quality of capital contribute to A.M. Best’s overall
balance sheet assessment of very strong. GLRE's capitalization was
stressed under various scenarios, including further investment portfolio
losses. Capital levels remain supportive of the 'very strong'
risk-adjusted capitalization designation under all scenarios.
Additionally, in August of 2018, the company issued $100 million of
convertible senior notes - net proceeds from the sale are available to
the operating subsidiaries, if needed.
GLRE's operating performance is deemed marginal due to an unfavorable
loss reserve development trend in recent years and its inability to
generate operating profitability consistently over the past five years.
Like many of its peers, GLRE’s 2017 underwriting results were impacted
by losses from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, the Mexico earthquakes
and the California wildfires. The losses were offset partially by $20.2
million of investment income generated during 2017. Although GLRE
reported an underwriting profit for the first six months of 2018, it was
overshadowed by the substantial losses generated by the company's
investment portfolio during the same period. Further outsized investment
losses or adverse loss reserve development could lead to negative rating
pressure.
GLRE’s business profile was assessed as neutral. The company was
incorporated in the Cayman Islands in 2004 and is one of the longest
tenured total return carriers among its peers. Through its two operating
subsidiaries, GLRE provides property and casualty reinsurance on a
global scale. Historically, GLRE was somewhat concentrated
geographically and by line of business; however, the company has taken
steps to diversify its platform while maintaining solid pipelines in key
lines of business. The company - under the leadership of Simon Burton,
CEO – maintains strict underwriting discipline and enters new lines of
business prudently.
Additionally, GLRE’s ERM is deemed appropriate for the company’s
business complexity and overall risk profile. ERM has been tested
recently; as investment losses manifested in 2018, the company took
actions to decrease investment risk to lower levels. One such noteworthy
action included deleveraging the investment portfolio further to a level
at which net reserves are held, for the time being, in fixed income
securities or cash.
