GreenSky : to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on March 2, 2020

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will release its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after the close of U.S. stock market trading hours on Monday, March 2, 2020.

David Zalik, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gerry Benjamin, Vice Chairman and Chief Administrative Officer, and Robert Partlow, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on March 3, 2020 to review these results.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast and review the related presentation materials at http://investors.greensky.com. Call-in details for participants are as follows:

Time/Date: 8:00 a.m. ET, March 3, 2020

Dial-in number: (844) 535-3660 (toll-free), (409) 981-0829

Conference ID: 3879977

A replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the completion of the call and will be archived at the same location for one year.

About GreenSky, Inc.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale® for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. Our highly scalable, proprietary technology platform enables nearly 17,000 active merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage GreenSky’s technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. Since our inception, over 2.8 million consumers have financed nearly $21 billion of commerce using our paperless, real time “apply and buy” technology. GreenSky is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.greensky.com.

