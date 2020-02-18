Log in
GREENSKY, INC.

GREENSKY, INC.

(GSKY)
GreenSky : to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on March 2, 2020

02/18/2020 | 04:36pm EST

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will release its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after the close of U.S. stock market trading hours on Monday, March 2, 2020.

David Zalik, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gerry Benjamin, Vice Chairman and Chief Administrative Officer, and Robert Partlow, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on March 3, 2020 to review these results.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast and review the related presentation materials at http://investors.greensky.com. Call-in details for participants are as follows:

Time/Date: 8:00 a.m. ET, March 3, 2020
Dial-in number: (844) 535-3660 (toll-free), (409) 981-0829
Conference ID: 3879977

A replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the completion of the call and will be archived at the same location for one year.

About GreenSky, Inc.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale® for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. Our highly scalable, proprietary technology platform enables nearly 17,000 active merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage GreenSky’s technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. Since our inception, over 2.8 million consumers have financed nearly $21 billion of commerce using our paperless, real time “apply and buy” technology. GreenSky is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.greensky.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 532 M
EBIT 2019 143 M
Net income 2019 118 M
Debt 2019 156 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 569 M
Chart GREENSKY, INC.
Duration : Period :
GreenSky, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENSKY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 8,17  $
Last Close Price 8,98  $
Spread / Highest target 5,79%
Spread / Average Target -9,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Zalik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tim Kaliban President & Chief Risk Officer
Ritesh Gupta Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert G. Partlow Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Minaz K. Vastani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENSKY, INC.0.90%569
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.7.49%12 297
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-1.20%7 997
AAVAS FINANCIERS LIMITED-4.59%2 085
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PCL--.--%1 331
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED-5.65%629
