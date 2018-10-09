GreenSky : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on November 6, 2018

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will release its third quarter fiscal 2018
financial results on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, before the open of
regular U.S. stock market trading hours. The earnings release and the
presentation materials will be available on GreenSky’s website at www.greensky.com.
GreenSky’s management will host a conference call for investors to
review these results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on the same day. All interested
parties are invited to listen to the live webcast at http://investors.greensky.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the
completion of the call and will be archived at the same location for one
year.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) is a leading financial technology company
Powering Commerce at the Point of SaleSM for a growing
ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. Our highly scalable,
proprietary technology platform enables over 13,000 merchants to offer
frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased
sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage GreenSky’s
technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers
nationwide. Since our inception, approximately 1.9 million consumers
have financed over $13 billion of transactions using our paperless, real
time “apply and buy” technology. GreenSky is headquartered in Atlanta,
Georgia. For more information, please visit www.greensky.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009005262/en/