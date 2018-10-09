GreenSky : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on November 6, 2018

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will release its third quarter fiscal 2018 financial results on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours. The earnings release and the presentation materials will be available on GreenSky’s website at www.greensky.com.

GreenSky’s management will host a conference call for investors to review these results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on the same day. All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast at http://investors.greensky.com. A replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the completion of the call and will be archived at the same location for one year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) is a leading financial technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of SaleSM for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. Our highly scalable, proprietary technology platform enables over 13,000 merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage GreenSky’s technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. Since our inception, approximately 1.9 million consumers have financed over $13 billion of transactions using our paperless, real time “apply and buy” technology. GreenSky is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, please visit www.greensky.com.

