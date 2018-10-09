Log in
GREENSKY INC (GSKY)
GreenSky : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on November 6, 2018

10/09/2018

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will release its third quarter fiscal 2018 financial results on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours. The earnings release and the presentation materials will be available on GreenSky’s website at www.greensky.com.

GreenSky’s management will host a conference call for investors to review these results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on the same day. All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast at http://investors.greensky.com. A replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the completion of the call and will be archived at the same location for one year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) is a leading financial technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of SaleSM for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. Our highly scalable, proprietary technology platform enables over 13,000 merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage GreenSky’s technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. Since our inception, approximately 1.9 million consumers have financed over $13 billion of transactions using our paperless, real time “apply and buy” technology. GreenSky is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, please visit www.greensky.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on GREENSKY INC
11:01pGREENSKY : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on November 6, ..
BU
09/05GREENSKY : Industry Veteran Kevin Goldstein Joins GreenSky, Inc. as Chief Credit..
BU
08/23GREENSKY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
08/22GREENSKY, INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/10GREENSKY, INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
08/09AMERICAN EXPRESS : and GreenSky Team Up to Fuel Business Growth Through Enhanced..
AQ
08/07GREENSKY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
08/07GREENSKY, INC. : Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
BU
07/17GREENSKY : Bluegrass and Greensky forever
AQ
07/16GREENSKY : to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on August 7, 2..
AQ
More news
10/02Monday Was A Day Of Surprises - Cramer's Mad Money (10/1/18) 
09/12After Hours Gainers / Losers (09/12/2018) 
09/05Square, PayPal, GreenSky slide along with the tech sector 
09/05GreenSky hires PayPal's Kevin Goldstein as chief credit officer 
08/17GREENSKY : Cloudy Skies Will Dissipate 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 438 M
EBIT 2018 178 M
Net income 2018 94,9 M
Debt 2018 141 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,98
P/E ratio 2019 15,98
EV / Sales 2018 7,14x
EV / Sales 2019 4,80x
Capitalization 2 986 M
Chart GREENSKY INC
GreenSky Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GREENSKY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 26,6 $
Spread / Average Target 66%
Managers
NameTitle
David Zalik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tim Kaliban President & Chief Risk Officer
Anne Byrd Chief Operations Officer
Robert G. Partlow Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerry R. Bartlett Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENSKY INC0.00%2 986
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES14.03%35 279
ADYEN0.00%21 318
WORLDLINE14.63%7 154
SIMCORP47.61%3 255
HYPOPORT AG32.23%1 435
