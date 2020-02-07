Log in
GREENSTAR BIOSCIENCES CORP.    GSTR

GREENSTAR BIOSCIENCES CORP.

(GSTR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/07 01:22:57 pm
0.075 CAD   -11.76%
08:05pGreenStar Biosciences Announces Grants and Cancellation of Stock Options
NE
01/17Greenstar Biosciences Announces Grant of Stock Options
NE
2019Greenstar Biosciences Provides Corporate Update
NE
GreenStar Biosciences Announces Grants and Cancellation of Stock Options

02/07/2020 | 08:05pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2020) - GreenStar Biosciences Corp. (CSE: GSTR) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) ("GreenStar" or the "Company"), announces it has granted stock options to acquire a total of 3,378,836 common shares of the Company to certain officers and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.085 per share and expire five years from the date of grant. The options are subject to various vesting provisions where 2,378,836 of the options granted vest immediately on the grant date, and 1,000,000 options vest as to 50% immediately and 50% vest on the first anniversary of the grant date. The Company also announces the cancellation of a total of 3,050,000 previously granted stock options made to certain directors, officers and consultants.

About GreenStar

GreenStar is a growth-oriented technology and services company that provides real estate, financial, management, IP and branding support to licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The Company operates a growing portfolio of tenant partner companies in the United States. GreenStar applies refined strategies tested in the Washington State market to help partner companies reach their full potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, GreenStar intends to facilitate growth through acquisitions and development of additional assets, products and technologies in legal cannabis markets by leveraging its capital markets, branding and operational expertise.

For further information please contact:

GreenStar Biosciences Corp.
Rahim Rajwani, CEO
info@greenstarbiosciences.com
Tel: (604) 834-9499

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the Company's expansion initiatives and pursuit of M&A activity are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; and that the current Board and management may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52247


© Newsfilecorp 2020
