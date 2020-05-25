Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Greenstar Biosciences Corp.    GSTR   CA39574M1059

GREENSTAR BIOSCIENCES CORP.

(GSTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GreenStar Biosciences Announces Stock Option Issuance and Cancellation of Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 06:35am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2020) - GreenStar Biosciences Corp. (CSE: GSTR) ("GreenStar" or the "Company"), announces it has granted stock options to acquire a total of 200,000 common shares of the Company to a director of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share and expire three years from the date of grant. The options are subject to various vesting provisions where 150,000 of the options granted vest immediately on the grant date, 7,143 options vest monthly from June 30, 2020 to November 30, 2020 and 7,142 options vest on December 31, 2020.

The Company also announces the cancellation of a total of 150,000 previously granted stock options made to a former director.

About GreenStar

GreenStar is a growth-oriented technology and services company that provides real estate, financial, management, IP and branding support to licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. GreenStar operates a growing portfolio of tenant partner companies in the United States. GreenStar applies refined strategies tested in the Washington State market to help partner companies reach their full potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, GreenStar intends to facilitate growth through acquisitions and development of additional assets, products and technologies in legal cannabis markets by leveraging its capital markets, branding and operational expertise.

For further information please contact:

GreenStar Biosciences Corp.
Tom Baird, CEO
info@greenstarbiosciences.com
Telephone: (604) 834-9499

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56479


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GREENSTAR BIOSCIENCES CORP
06:35aGreenStar Biosciences Announces Stock Option Issuance and Cancellation of Sto..
NE
04/17GreenStar Biosciences Announces Resignation of Independent Board Member
NE
03/02GreenStar Biosciences' Cowlitz Reports Record Breaking Revenues of US$19.5 M ..
NE
02/24GreenStar Biosciences Announces New CEO and Board Changes
NE
02/07GreenStar Biosciences Announces Grants and Cancellation of Stock Options
NE
01/17Greenstar Biosciences Announces Grant of Stock Options
NE
2019Greenstar Biosciences Provides Corporate Update
NE
2019GREENSTAR BIOSCIENCES : IIROC Trade Resumption - GSTR
AQ
2019GreenStar Biosciences Comments on Market Activity
NE
2019GREENSTAR BIOSCIENCES : IIROC Trading Halt - GSTR
AQ
More news
Chart GREENSTAR BIOSCIENCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Greenstar Biosciences Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Baird Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Zasitko Chief Financial Officer
Leighton Bocking Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENSTAR BIOSCIENCES CORP.-58.82%2
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-0.77%6 776
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-12.10%4 765
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.2.69%3 241
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-4.58%3 067
CRONOS GROUP INC.-6.52%2 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group